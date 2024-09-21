Payroll Version - Fortune Fund's 9th Annual Walk for Wisdom is Sept 21st, 2024!

The Fortune Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering economically disadvantaged youth in the United States and India, invites you to participate in our 9th Annual Walk for Wisdom on September 21, 2024 (or another date around this date, if that is more convenient). This virtual walk allows supporters from anywhere in the world to join us in creating lasting change.

Founded in 2003 by Day Veerlapati, President and CEO of S2Tech, the Fortune Fund is committed to recognizing and promoting academically bright students from economically disadvantaged families. Our initiatives focus on providing access to education, mentorship, and professional opportunities, transforming the lives of underserved youth and uplifting entire communities.

Our Impact

Since our inception, we have provided financial support to 105 high school students and 39 college graduates in India, along with 11 scholarships to high school students in Bevier, Missouri. And the number is growing!

Through infrastructure improvements, digital coaching, and mentoring programs, we have enhanced educational opportunities for students in the United States and India.

Our partnerships have facilitated access to high-speed internet and essential resources, such as tablets, computers, and projectors, bridging the digital divide in rural areas.

As we expand our programs and scholarships, we need your help to reach our goal of $25,000!

2024 T-Shirt Design Contest

Each Walk for Wisdom participant will receive a commemorative t-shirt designed by Miss Jezlyn Ford, winner of a design contest held at Bevier, MO high school. We had over 31 great entries for the contest which made for difficult deliberations. Look how great the design is!





Your support matters!

Your contribution will make a tangible impact on the lives of deserving students and contribute to the long-term prosperity of underserved communities. We offer various participant levels, each providing unique benefits and recognition:

Early Bird Participant ($35 expires on Aug 1st )

Standard donation amount for participation in the walk.

Acknowledgment on event website and social media platforms.

Virtual participation in the walk, carrying/wearing the event-sponsored item.

Digital certificate of participation.

Option to add additional family members for $10 each.

Basic Participant ($50)

Standard donation amount for participation in the walk.

Acknowledgment on event website and social media platforms.

Virtual participation in the walk, carrying/wearing the event-sponsored item.

Digital certificate of participation.

Option to add additional family members for $15 each.

Silver Participant ($100)

Includes all the benefits of the Basic Participant level, plus:

Special recognition on event website and social media platforms, including a personalized shout-out.

Digital certificate of appreciation, customized with the participant's name.

Exclusive access to virtual participant forums or discussion groups, fostering engagement and connection with other participants.

Includes registration for 2 individuals, with the option to add additional family members for $15 each.

Gold Participant ($250)

Includes all the benefits of the Silver Participant level, plus:

Premium recognition on event website and social media platforms, with the participant's name prominently displayed.

Physical certificate of appreciation sent by mail.

Special commemorative item related to the event.

Includes registration for 4 individuals.

Platinum Participant ($500)

Includes all the benefits of the Gold Participant level, plus:

Exclusive recognition on event materials and communications, highlighting the participant's generous support.

Access to exclusive virtual workshops or Q&A sessions with event organizers or guest speakers, offering insights and behind-the-scenes access.

Personalized thank-you note from organizers expressing gratitude for their significant contribution.

Includes registration for 6 individuals.

Diamond Participant ($1,000+)

Includes all the benefits of the Platinum Participant level, plus:

Exclusive recognition as a Diamond Participant on event materials and communications, distinguishing their extraordinary support.

Personalized acknowledgment in event programs or on a dedicated webpage, highlighting their significant contribution.

Invitation to a special virtual meet-and-greet session with key stakeholders or speakers, providing an intimate and exclusive networking opportunity.

Includes registration for 8 individuals.

Photo Contest! --> Check out the photo contest categories! Take photos during your walk and submit them to [email protected] to be eligible to win a prize!







