Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT Classes)

FDOT Intermediate Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) also known as Temporary Traffic Control (TCC) Online Training Class. You have the option of choosing one of the following:

FDOT Intermediate Maintenance of Traffic - (MOT / TCC) FDOT Intermediate Maintenance of Traffic - (MOT / TCC) Refresher FDOT Advanced Maintenance of Traffic - (MOT / TCC) FDOT Advanced Maintenance of Traffic - (MOT / TCC) Refresher

About Our FDOT Classes

Once you register for this class, you will receive an email with the login/password for the Microsoft Teams Meeting and the link to the package of documents necessary to complete this class.

Each student must have their own laptop/desktop computer with speaker, microphone and camera. These must be on the entire time of class and test.

Public Works Training Institute provides FDOT Maintenance of Traffic/Temporary Traffic Control training in an ONLINE and IN-PERSON format. This is the Online Class. Contact us at 727.470.7553 or [email protected] to schedule an in person onsite class for 5 or more students.

You will be provided with instructions, resources, links, logins and passwords necessary to access the Zoom presentation (please review the requirements below). You will receive these materials via the email you provide upon registration. These will be received within 72 hours of registration.

About PWTI

Public Works Training Institute (PWTI) is an approved provider for the Florida Department of Transportation's Basic, Intermediate and Advanced Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) certification courses. Public Works Training Institute is also approved to teach the one-day Refresher of both the Intermediate and Advanced Maintenance of Traffic certification classes.





Prerequisites & Requirements

A Driver’s License and email address is required to attend the class and to take the test. Please have your driver’s license with you at all time.

All students must have their own computer (sharing is not allowed) and the camera & microphone must be on at all times. The computer will need to have high-speed internet access to effectively use this format of education.

The computer will also need to have an internet explorer, adobe acrobat pdf reader and ability to access Zoom. The class is held on Zoom (zoom.us) and the test is held on Survey Monkey (surveymonkey.com).





Certificates and Wallet Cards

Certificates and Wallet Cards are valid for four (4) years from the ending date of the class session. No certificates or wallet cards will be available at the class session.

You will receive an email notifying your successful passing of the test, instructions how to use the motadmin.com website, your login and password, and ability to print your certificate and wallet card will be sent to the participants having successfully passed the exam.

Any participant not achieving a passing score of 70% or higher will receive a letter indicating such.

Kindly, allow up to two (2) weeks for your results to arrive at the email address you provided at registration. You can verify a certificate by clicking here.





Classes Locations

Public Works Training Institute provides FDOT Maintenance of Traffic Certification Courses Online and throughout Florida. We have done temporary traffic control and workzone safety classes in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Jacksonville, Orlando, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Hollywood, and other Florida cities/counties.





