AFCA Shop - Gift Catalog

Buy the perfect gift for those you care about, consider choosing gifts that give back and provide hope to children who are infected and/or affected by AIDS. Whether it’s a tee shirt or baseball cap showing your support for the American Foundation for Children with AIDs or whether you are purchasing the gift of a project that provides sustainable livelihoods for communities and alleviates extreme poverty, you are giving much more than a gift to one person – you are giving the gift of change that sparks hope in the lives of others.





So, give the gift of kindness towards others. Gift a bee package to a family in need from your pollinator loving parents. Give goats to your G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time). Give Uncle Paddy a literal rice PADDY! The ideas are endless, and every gift purchased changes lives forever. We offer an assortment of gifts to suit every kind of person. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3 to complete your purchase from our online gift catalog!

Select your gift or multiple gifts and click “select”. If you’d like to “Honor Someone” Add the name of your honoree, their address and any special notes to include in the card in the space available. A physical card will be sent in their name. Please allow for 5-7 business days from your purchase date for the card to arrive within the contiguous United States.

AFCA is always looking to ensure that running costs are as low and donations have the greatest impact. Our donations are securely processed by Zeffy with no transaction fees, which means that 100% of your donation comes to AFCA.

You can support the 100% free platform Zeffy as part of the payment process where you can select an additional amount to go to Zeffy. There is a percentage added automatically to the donation, but you can change this by selecting ‘Other’ and add 0% or 1% or any other amount that you choose.