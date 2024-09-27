2025 Florida Chautauqua Assembly

A Passport ticket includes entry to all Friday AND Saturday events (keynote sessions, breakout sessions, both teas, excursions, and dinners) at a 58% discount.
Day Pass (Friday, 2/21/25)
$85
A Day Pass ticket includes entry to all Friday events (keynote session, breakout sessions, a tea, excursion, and dinner) at a 56% discount.
Day Pass (Saturday, 2/22/25)
$85
A Day Pass ticket includes entry to all Saturday events (keynote session, breakout sessions, a tea, excursion, and dinner) at a 56% discount.
Keynote (Friday, 2/21/25)
$20
This ticket is for the Friday, 2/21/25, featured keynote event with renown comedian and magician Dana Daniels and his psychic parrot Luigi. The ticket includes a complimentary breakfast reception and meet-and-greet with the speaker at 9:00am. The session lasts until 10:45am.
Keynote (Saturday, 2/22/25)
$20
This ticket is for the Saturday, 2/22/25, keynote event with Dr. Patrice Williams-Shuford, who will speak on Black Vaudeville and its continued impact today. The ticket also includes a complimentary breakfast reception and meet-and-greet with the speaker at 9:00am. The session lasts until 10:45am.
This ticket is for an individual breakout session for 11:00am-12:00pm on Friday, 2/21/25. Sessions 1 and 2 are repeated at both breakout session times (11:00am and 4:15pm).
Session 1: Murder at the World's Fair
Session 2: Perspectives on Walton's Bicentennial
Breakout Session 1 or 2 (4:15pm-5:15pm, Friday, 2/21/25)
$15
This ticket is for an individual breakout session for 4:15pm-5:15pm on Friday, 2/21/25. Sessions 1 and 2 are repeated at both breakout session times (11:00am and 4:15pm).
Session 1: Murder at the World's Fair
Session 2: Perspectives on Walton's Bicentennial
Breakout Session 3 or 4 (11:00am-12:00pm, Saturday, 2/22/25)
$15
This ticket is for an individual breakout session for 11:00am-12:00pm on Saturday, 2/22/25. Sessions 3 and 4 are repeated at both breakout session times (11:00am and 4:15pm).
Session 3: Life and Death of the Great Houdini
Session 4: N/A
Breakout Session 3 or 4 (4:15pm-5:15pm, Saturday, 2/22/25)
$15
This ticket is for an individual breakout session for 4:15pm-5:15pm on Saturday, 2/22/25. Sessions 3 and 4 are repeated at both breakout session times (11:00am and 4:15pm).
Session 3: Life and Death of the Great Houdini
Session 4: N/A
Performance Tea (Friday, 2/21/25)
$35
Enjoy an elegant afternoon tea and hors d'oeuvres on hand-painted China with a live historical performance of famous children's author Isabella MacDonald “Pansy” Alden, portrayed by Alexa Anne Kempson. This ticket is for the Friday, 2/21/25, tea.
Performance Tea (Saturday, 2/22/25)
$35
Enjoy an elegant afternoon tea and hors d'oeuvres on hand-painted China with a live historical performance of famous aviator Jackie Cochran, portrayed by Nancy Hasty. This ticket is for the Saturday, 2/22/25, tea.
Excursion (Friday, 2/21/25)
$25
Details on this event to follow.
Excursion (Saturday, 2/22/25)
$25
Enjoy a guided tour of our historic Magnolia Cemetery. Transportation to and from the excursion will be provided.
Friday Dinner (2/21/25)
$35
Details on this event to follow. The event includes dinner and a live performance/show.
Saturday Dinner (2/22/25)
$40
This event includes a variety of interactive Vaudevillian performances from area talents while enjoying an elegant meal. Diners will vote on their favorite performance, and the winner will receive an award.
Special Guest Ticket
free
A Passport ticket for invited guests only. Guests who wish to bring a +1 must select 2 tickets.
