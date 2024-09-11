1st Annual Horses Healing Hearts Inc's Silent Auction

Casa do Hélio Beach House, Rua das Figueiras, 9500-108 Ponta
$1,500
Escape to paradise with a 5 Day stay at Casa do Hélio Beach House! Nestled in the picturesque Rua das Figueiras, 9500-108 Ponta Delgada, Portugal, this stunning beach house offers luxurious accommodations with breathtaking ocean views. Relax in comfort and style, enjoy direct access to pristine beaches, and experience the charm of the Azores. This exclusive auction item includes a memorable getaway to one of Portugal’s most sought-after coastal retreats. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this dream vacation and support a great cause!
North Shore Wild Life - Ultimate Wild Life Management PKG
$250
Enhance your property with the North Shore Wildlife Management Package! This exclusive auction item offers professional wildlife management services tailored to your needs. Enjoy expert consultation and management to ensure a balanced and thriving ecosystem on your land. Whether you’re looking to attract specific wildlife, manage populations, or enhance natural habitats, this package provides the expertise you need. Bid now for this exceptional opportunity to support wildlife conservation and maintain a harmonious environment!
Powder Rifle
$500
Don't miss your chance to bid on this Collectors Piece Powder Rifle at our Saddle Up Social Benefit Auction! This rare and stunning item is sure to be a showstopper for any enthusiast or collector. Place your bid and support a great cause!
