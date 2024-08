PA Lottery Tickets

Brick of 150 - $2 tickets

75 Chances to win.

$8 a chance





Drawing will take place the Thursday after the last ticket has been purchased.

1 winner will be drawn during our live drawing utilizing our Bingo Machine and posted on our facebook page.

Winner will be notified by email within 24 hours of the drawing with instructions as to disbursement of prize.

PASGOC license#202401