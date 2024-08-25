form_archived

FCMS Band - Wind Ensemble Uniform Shop

White collared tuxedo shirt item
White collared tuxedo shirt
$20
White ¼” Pleat Wing Tip Tuxedo Shirt Required for all Beginning Band Students, Wind Ensemble Students, and Symphonic Band Boys
Casual Uniform T-shirt (Dri Fit Fabric) item
Casual Uniform T-shirt (Dri Fit Fabric)
$13
All FCMS Band members are required to own a gray band t-shirt!
Black tuxedo pants item
Black tuxedo pants
$32
Pleated Tuxedo Pants w/Satin Strip Required for Symphonic boys and all Wind Ensemble Members. Beginning Band students may order Tux pants for their required black pants. Important Note: All Tux pants come unhemmed.
OPTIONAL Tuxedo Skirt item
OPTIONAL Tuxedo Skirt
$35
The recommended uniform for Wind Ensemble is Tuxedo Pants, however girls do have the option to order a tuxedo skirt. Please note, there are only women's sizes available- NO YOUTH SIZES.
Navy Blue Ft. Clarke Band Polo item
Navy Blue Ft. Clarke Band Polo
$25
Required for all bands except beginning band. (Symphonic, Wind Ensemble, Advanced Percussion, Jazz) Please order your standard shirt size, if between sizes it is recommended to order the larger size. We do not measure students for polo shirts or TShirts.
Band Hoodie item
Band Hoodie
$25
Optional item to show your FCMS Band Pride!
Band Parent T-Shirt (Unisex) Dri Fit item
Band Parent T-Shirt (Unisex) Dri Fit
$13
Gray Dri Fit T-Shirt- required for any parents chaperoning the band. This is the same style the students wear.
Band Parent T-Shirt (Women's Fit) Dri Fit item
Band Parent T-Shirt (Women's Fit) Dri Fit
$13
Gray Dri Fit T-Shirt- required for any parents chaperoning the band. The women's fit is only available to parents. Students must wear the unisex cut. Will have the same logos as student shirts.
Large FCMS Band Sticker item
Large FCMS Band Sticker
$2
Optional item to show your FCMS Band Pride!
Small FCMS Band Sticker item
Small FCMS Band Sticker
$35
Optional item to show your FCMS Band Pride!

