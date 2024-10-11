Tulsa Club Toastmasters Memberships

12-Month Membership Renewal Ticket – Tulsa Club Toastmasters Maximize your commitment to personal and professional growth by renewing your Tulsa Club Toastmasters membership for a full year! With the 12-month Renewal Ticket, you cover both Toastmasters International dues and Tulsa Club dues for the next two membership cycles, ensuring uninterrupted access to all the benefits of the Toastmasters program. What's Included: Toastmasters International Dues: $120 (for two 6-month cycles) Tulsa Club Dues: $20 (for two 6-month cycles) Total: $140 Why Choose a 12-Month Renewal? Peace of Mind: Secure your membership for the entire year, so you don’t have to worry about renewing for the next two cycles. Continuous Growth: Stay active in the club, participate in meetings, contests, and special events, and access ongoing mentorship and development. Save Time: Take care of both renewal cycles at once and focus on achieving your Toastmasters goals without interruption. Invest in a full year of growth and leadership with Tulsa Club Toastmasters by renewing for 12 months today!

12-Month Membership Renewal Ticket – Tulsa Club Toastmasters Maximize your commitment to personal and professional growth by renewing your Tulsa Club Toastmasters membership for a full year! With the 12-month Renewal Ticket, you cover both Toastmasters International dues and Tulsa Club dues for the next two membership cycles, ensuring uninterrupted access to all the benefits of the Toastmasters program. What's Included: Toastmasters International Dues: $120 (for two 6-month cycles) Tulsa Club Dues: $20 (for two 6-month cycles) Total: $140 Why Choose a 12-Month Renewal? Peace of Mind: Secure your membership for the entire year, so you don’t have to worry about renewing for the next two cycles. Continuous Growth: Stay active in the club, participate in meetings, contests, and special events, and access ongoing mentorship and development. Save Time: Take care of both renewal cycles at once and focus on achieving your Toastmasters goals without interruption. Invest in a full year of growth and leadership with Tulsa Club Toastmasters by renewing for 12 months today!

seeMoreDetailsMobile