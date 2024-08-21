EVICS Annual Fall Gala

Gala Event Ticket
Join us on September 14, 2024, at Seven Keys Lodge for a cocktail hour, paella & wine pairing dinner, and a performance by Flamenco fusion guitarist El Javi.
Tickets are $150 each. Donate an extra $150 for a complimentary cocktail.
Contact Anastacia Reed at [email protected] for more info.
Signature Beverage
$150
Elevate your evening with our exclusive offer! With an additional donation of $150, indulge in a signature beverage during our cocktail hour, crafted to perfection just for you. Your generous contribution not only enhances your experience but also supports our cause, making every sip a toast to a brighter future.
