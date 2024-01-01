Young Professionals Pass - 26th New York Sephardic Jewish Film Festival

26th New York Sephardic Jewish Film Festival Young Professionals Pass includes:
Monday, 3 June @ASF - Center for Jewish History
3:00PM: Special Screening of THE BATTLE OF ALGIERS
Followed by a Q&A with David Forgacs (NYU)
6:00PM: WEDDING BLUES
Followed by a Q&A with Enrico Macias
North American Premiere
8:30PM: THE BLOND BOY FROM THE CASBAH
Followed by a Q&A with Alexandre Arcady
North American Premiere
Tuesday, 4 June @TriBeCa Synagogue
6:00PM: SPINOZA: SIX REASONS FOR THE EXCOMMUNICATION OF THE PHILOSOPHER
Followed by Panel Discussion
8:00PM: THE SECRET SABBATH
NY Premiere
Wednesday, 5 June @ASF - Center for Jewish History
2:00PM: Shorts Program:
THE GIRL FROM SALONIKA, NY Premiere
WOMEN OF VIRTUE, NY Premiere
MAHJONG & MAHASHAS, International Premiere
Q&A with Director Carolyn Saul
6:00PM: MARIAGE MIXTE
Followed by a Q&A with Alexandre Arcady
8:30PM: LE GRAND PARDON
Followed by a Q&A with Alexandre Arcady
Thursday, 6 June @ASF - Center for Jewish History
3:30PM: NATHAN-ISM
Followed by a Q&A with Director Elan Golod
6:00PM: THE HOLY CLOSET
NY Premiere
Followed by a live performance by Chanan Ben Simon
8:15PM: KING OF THE SEPHARDIM
Followed by a Q&A with Director Ofer Pinchasov
International Premiere
Friday, 7 June @ASF - Center for Jewish History
12:00PM: LOOKING FOR CHLOÉ
Followed by a Q&A with Dr. Philippe Aghion, Gaby’s son
1:30PM: Stella Levi: Songs & Stories
Conversation with Stella Levi and Natalia Indrimi
8:00PM: ASF Young Professionals SOULFUL SHABBAT DINNER
Saturday, 8 June @TriBeCa Synagogue
9:20PM: Israeli-Sephardi Community Habdalah with Reymonde Amsellem
9:30PM: Pomegranate Award Ceremony, followed by the screening of SEVEN BLESSINGS, and Q&A with Reymonde Amsellem
Sunday, 9 June @ASF - Center for Jewish History
12:00PM: RADIO PROPAGANDA
Followed by a Q&A with Director Ofer Pinchasov
NY Premiere
2:30PM: A Tribute to Sami Michael A”H
Free Event, RSVP Required
4:30PM: 20th Anniversary Screening of SECRET PASSAGE