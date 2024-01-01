Logo
Young Professionals Pass - 26th New York Sephardic Jewish Film Festival

15 W 16th St, New York, NY 10011, USA

26th New York Sephardic Jewish Film Festival Young Professionals Pass includes:


Monday, 3 June @ASF - Center for Jewish History

3:00PM: Special Screening of THE BATTLE OF ALGIERS

Followed by a Q&A with David Forgacs (NYU)


6:00PM: WEDDING BLUES 

Followed by a Q&A with Enrico Macias

North American Premiere


8:30PM: THE BLOND BOY FROM THE CASBAH 

Followed by a Q&A with Alexandre Arcady

North American Premiere


Tuesday, 4 June @TriBeCa Synagogue

6:00PM: SPINOZA: SIX REASONS FOR THE EXCOMMUNICATION OF THE PHILOSOPHER

Followed by Panel Discussion 


8:00PM: THE SECRET SABBATH

NY Premiere


Wednesday, 5 June @ASF - Center for Jewish History

2:00PM: Shorts Program:

THE GIRL FROM SALONIKA, NY Premiere

WOMEN OF VIRTUE, NY Premiere

MAHJONG & MAHASHAS, International Premiere

Q&A with Director Carolyn Saul


6:00PM: MARIAGE MIXTE

Followed by a Q&A with Alexandre Arcady


8:30PM: LE GRAND PARDON

Followed by a Q&A with Alexandre Arcady


Thursday, 6 June @ASF - Center for Jewish History

3:30PM: NATHAN-ISM

Followed by a Q&A with Director Elan Golod


6:00PM: THE HOLY CLOSET

NY Premiere

Followed by a live performance by Chanan Ben Simon


8:15PM: KING OF THE SEPHARDIM 

Followed by a Q&A with Director Ofer Pinchasov

International Premiere


Friday, 7 June @ASF - Center for Jewish History

12:00PM: LOOKING FOR CHLOÉ

Followed by a Q&A with Dr. Philippe Aghion, Gabys son


1:30PM: Stella Levi: Songs & Stories

Conversation with Stella Levi and Natalia Indrimi


8:00PM: ASF Young Professionals SOULFUL SHABBAT DINNER


Saturday, 8 June @TriBeCa Synagogue

9:20PM: Israeli-Sephardi Community Habdalah with Reymonde Amsellem


9:30PM: Pomegranate Award Ceremony, followed by the screening of SEVEN BLESSINGS, and Q&A with Reymonde Amsellem


Sunday, 9 June @ASF - Center for Jewish History

12:00PM: RADIO PROPAGANDA

Followed by a Q&A with Director Ofer Pinchasov

NY Premiere


2:30PM: A Tribute to Sami Michael A”H

Free Event, RSVP Required


4:30PM: 20th Anniversary Screening of SECRET PASSAGE


