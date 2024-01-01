2024 Full Moon Sunset Cruise





Wednesday, September 18 • 6-8 PM





Fun and Friendship Social hosted by Mission San Rafael Rotary





Enjoy and be awed with unique views from the water, including the breathtaking sights of Tiburon, Belvedere, Sausalito, San Francisco, the Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island, and the surrounding areas. Pack a picnic dinner and dine on The Bay with fellow Rotarians, family and friends. This is a private ferry chartered exclusively for our group. Weather on the bay can be chilly so pack your jackets! Departs from the Tiburon Ferry Terminal at 6:15. Arrive no later than 6:00 pm.





Adults: $50; Children (15 and under): $25

Note: A donation to Zeffy is purely voluntary





All parking lots are within a 7-10 minute walk from the ferry terminal.

Information re parking can be found here: https://angelislandferry.com/parking-information

Questions: Contact Melissa Prandi: [email protected]