Available in sizes XS - 2XL
100% polyester fabric with interior water resistant coating
Waterproof Pressure Resistance: 600 mm
Matte finish eyelets and zippers
#4 zipper with zipper pull
Reversed zipper tape
Single layer body with fine mesh hood liner
Three panel hood
Scuba neck
Self neck tape
Tightening toggle at waistband
Elastic cuffs
Locker loop in center back
Tear away label
Women's White Camouflage Crop Windbreaker
$45
Available in sizes XS - 2XL
100% polyester fabric with interior water resistant coating
Waterproof Pressure Resistance: 600 mm
Matte finish eyelets and zippers
#4 zipper with zipper pull
Reversed zipper tape
Single layer body with fine mesh hood liner
Three panel hood
Scuba neck
Self neck tape
Tightening toggle at waistband
Elastic cuffs
Locker loop in center back
Tear away label
Women's Black Crop Windbreaker
$45
Available in sizes XS - 2XL
100% polyester fabric with interior water resistant coating
Waterproof Pressure Resistance: 600 mm
Matte finish eyelets and zippers
#4 zipper with zipper pull
Reversed zipper tape
Single layer body with fine mesh hood liner
Three panel hood
Scuba neck
Self neck tape
Tightening toggle at waistband
Elastic cuffs
Locker loop in center back
Tear away label
Grey Vibes Windbreaker
$45
Available in UNISEX sizes XS - 3XL
82 Gm 100% polyester fabric with interior water resistant coating
Waterproof Pressure Resistance: 600 mm
No lining
Matte finish eyelets and zippers
#4 zipper with zipper pull & rubber zipper pull tab
Reversed zipper tape
Single layer body with fine mesh hood liner
Three panel hood
Scuba neck
Self neck tape
Welt pockets with mesh pocket bags
Tightening toggle at waistband
Elastic cuffs
Locker loop in center back
Tear away label
Olive Windbreaker
$45
Available in UNISEX sizes XS - 3XL
82 Gm 100% polyester fabric with interior water resistant coating
Waterproof Pressure Resistance: 600 mm
No lining
Matte finish eyelets and zippers
#4 zipper with zipper pull & rubber zipper pull tab
Reversed zipper tape
Single layer body with fine mesh hood liner
Three panel hood
Scuba neck
Self neck tape
Welt pockets with mesh pocket bags
Tightening toggle at waistband
Elastic cuffs
Locker loop in center back
Tear away label
Black Windbreaker
$45
Available in UNISEX sizes XS - 3XL
82 Gm 100% polyester fabric with interior water resistant coating
Waterproof Pressure Resistance: 600 mm
No lining
Matte finish eyelets and zippers
#4 zipper with zipper pull & rubber zipper pull tab
Reversed zipper tape
Single layer body with fine mesh hood liner
Three panel hood
Scuba neck
Self neck tape
Welt pockets with mesh pocket bags
Tightening toggle at waistband
Elastic cuffs
Locker loop in center back
Tear away label
Toddler Navy Tee
$15
Available in sizes 2T - 5T
Side-seamed. Crew neck. Tear-away label.
52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester.
Youth Navy Tee
$15
Available in sizes S - XL
Side-seamed. Crew neck. Tear-away label.
52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester.
Unisex Crewneck Tee
$25
Available in sizes XS - 2XL
100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton
Ash is 99/1 Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
Retail fit
Coverstitched collar and sleeves
Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
Side seams
Tear away label
This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategory:
Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made in a facility that partnered with or is accredited by the Fair Labor Association and made in a facility that is WRAP and bluesign certified.
Unisex Grey Sweatshirt
$30
Available in sizes S - 2XL
80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester
100% ring-spun cotton face
Classic fit
Dropped shoulder
1x1 rib with spandex cuffs and bottom band for enhanced stretch and recovery
Tear away label
Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally.
Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories:
Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100.
Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Unisex Grey Hoodie
$40
Available in sizes S - 2XL
80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester
100% ring-spun cotton face
2-piece color matched jersey fabric lined hood
Dropped shoulder
Pouch pocket
1x1 rib with spandex cuffs and bottom band for enhanced stretch and recovery
Tear away label
Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally
Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories:
Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100.
Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Unisex Navy Hoodie
$40
Available in sizes S - 2XL
80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester
100% ring-spun cotton face
2-piece color matched jersey fabric lined hood
Dropped shoulder
Pouch pocket
1x1 rib with spandex cuffs and bottom band for enhanced stretch and recovery
Tear away label
Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally
Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories:
Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100.
Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Unisex Burgundy Hoodie
$40
Available in sizes S - 2XL
80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester
100% ring-spun cotton face
2-piece color matched jersey fabric lined hood
Dropped shoulder
Pouch pocket
1x1 rib with spandex cuffs and bottom band for enhanced stretch and recovery
Tear away label
Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally
Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories:
Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100.
Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Unisex Cream Hoodie
$40
Available in sizes S - 2XL
80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester
100% ring-spun cotton face
2-piece color matched jersey fabric lined hood
Dropped shoulder
Pouch pocket
1x1 rib with spandex cuffs and bottom band for enhanced stretch and recovery
Tear away label
Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally
Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories:
Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100.
Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Unisex Peach Hoodie
$40
Available in sizes S - 2XL
80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester
100% ring-spun cotton face
2-piece color matched jersey fabric lined hood
Dropped shoulder
Pouch pocket
1x1 rib with spandex cuffs and bottom band for enhanced stretch and recovery
Tear away label
Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally
Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories:
Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100.
Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Unisex Forest Hoodie
$40
Available in sizes S - 2XL
80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester
100% ring-spun cotton face
2-piece color matched jersey fabric lined hood
Dropped shoulder
Pouch pocket
1x1 rib with spandex cuffs and bottom band for enhanced stretch and recovery
Tear away label
Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally
Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories:
Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100.
Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
In Person Pick-Up
free
Connect with a Mariposa to coordinate pick-up details.
Shipping (1 item only)
$8
Shipping available with a purchase of 1 item only.
Shipping (2 or more items)
$10
Shipping available with purchase of 2 or more items.
