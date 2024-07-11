Available in sizes S - 2XL 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester 100% ring-spun cotton face Classic fit Dropped shoulder 1x1 rib with spandex cuffs and bottom band for enhanced stretch and recovery Tear away label Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally. Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories: Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100. Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.

