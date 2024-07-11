form_archived

Women's Baby Pink Crop Windbreaker item
Women's Baby Pink Crop Windbreaker
$45
Available in sizes XS - 2XL 100% polyester fabric with interior water resistant coating Waterproof Pressure Resistance: 600 mm Matte finish eyelets and zippers #4 zipper with zipper pull Reversed zipper tape Single layer body with fine mesh hood liner Three panel hood Scuba neck Self neck tape Tightening toggle at waistband Elastic cuffs Locker loop in center back Tear away label
Women's White Camouflage Crop Windbreaker item
Women's White Camouflage Crop Windbreaker
$45
Available in sizes XS - 2XL 100% polyester fabric with interior water resistant coating Waterproof Pressure Resistance: 600 mm Matte finish eyelets and zippers #4 zipper with zipper pull Reversed zipper tape Single layer body with fine mesh hood liner Three panel hood Scuba neck Self neck tape Tightening toggle at waistband Elastic cuffs Locker loop in center back Tear away label
Women's Black Crop Windbreaker item
Women's Black Crop Windbreaker
$45
Available in sizes XS - 2XL 100% polyester fabric with interior water resistant coating Waterproof Pressure Resistance: 600 mm Matte finish eyelets and zippers #4 zipper with zipper pull Reversed zipper tape Single layer body with fine mesh hood liner Three panel hood Scuba neck Self neck tape Tightening toggle at waistband Elastic cuffs Locker loop in center back Tear away label
Grey Vibes Windbreaker item
Grey Vibes Windbreaker
$45
Available in UNISEX sizes XS - 3XL 82 Gm 100% polyester fabric with interior water resistant coating Waterproof Pressure Resistance: 600 mm No lining Matte finish eyelets and zippers #4 zipper with zipper pull & rubber zipper pull tab Reversed zipper tape Single layer body with fine mesh hood liner Three panel hood Scuba neck Self neck tape Welt pockets with mesh pocket bags Tightening toggle at waistband Elastic cuffs Locker loop in center back Tear away label
Olive Windbreaker item
Olive Windbreaker
$45
Available in UNISEX sizes XS - 3XL 82 Gm 100% polyester fabric with interior water resistant coating Waterproof Pressure Resistance: 600 mm No lining Matte finish eyelets and zippers #4 zipper with zipper pull & rubber zipper pull tab Reversed zipper tape Single layer body with fine mesh hood liner Three panel hood Scuba neck Self neck tape Welt pockets with mesh pocket bags Tightening toggle at waistband Elastic cuffs Locker loop in center back Tear away label
Black Windbreaker item
Black Windbreaker
$45
Available in UNISEX sizes XS - 3XL 82 Gm 100% polyester fabric with interior water resistant coating Waterproof Pressure Resistance: 600 mm No lining Matte finish eyelets and zippers #4 zipper with zipper pull & rubber zipper pull tab Reversed zipper tape Single layer body with fine mesh hood liner Three panel hood Scuba neck Self neck tape Welt pockets with mesh pocket bags Tightening toggle at waistband Elastic cuffs Locker loop in center back Tear away label
Toddler Navy Tee item
Toddler Navy Tee
$15
Available in sizes 2T - 5T Side-seamed. Crew neck. Tear-away label. 52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester.
Youth Navy Tee item
Youth Navy Tee
$15
Available in sizes S - XL Side-seamed. Crew neck. Tear-away label. 52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester.
Unisex Crewneck Tee item
Unisex Crewneck Tee
$25
Available in sizes XS - 2XL 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton Ash is 99/1 Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton/polyester Pre-shrunk Retail fit Coverstitched collar and sleeves Shoulder-to-shoulder taping Side seams Tear away label This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategory: Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made in a facility that partnered with or is accredited by the Fair Labor Association and made in a facility that is WRAP and bluesign certified.
Unisex Grey Sweatshirt item
Unisex Grey Sweatshirt
$30
Available in sizes S - 2XL 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester 100% ring-spun cotton face Classic fit Dropped shoulder 1x1 rib with spandex cuffs and bottom band for enhanced stretch and recovery Tear away label Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally. Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories: Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100. Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Unisex Grey Hoodie item
Unisex Grey Hoodie
$40
Available in sizes S - 2XL 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester 100% ring-spun cotton face 2-piece color matched jersey fabric lined hood Dropped shoulder Pouch pocket 1x1 rib with spandex cuffs and bottom band for enhanced stretch and recovery Tear away label Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories: Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100. Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Unisex Navy Hoodie item
Unisex Navy Hoodie
$40
Available in sizes S - 2XL 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester 100% ring-spun cotton face 2-piece color matched jersey fabric lined hood Dropped shoulder Pouch pocket 1x1 rib with spandex cuffs and bottom band for enhanced stretch and recovery Tear away label Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories: Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100. Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Unisex Burgundy Hoodie item
Unisex Burgundy Hoodie
$40
Available in sizes S - 2XL 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester 100% ring-spun cotton face 2-piece color matched jersey fabric lined hood Dropped shoulder Pouch pocket 1x1 rib with spandex cuffs and bottom band for enhanced stretch and recovery Tear away label Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories: Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100. Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Unisex Cream Hoodie item
Unisex Cream Hoodie
$40
Available in sizes S - 2XL 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester 100% ring-spun cotton face 2-piece color matched jersey fabric lined hood Dropped shoulder Pouch pocket 1x1 rib with spandex cuffs and bottom band for enhanced stretch and recovery Tear away label Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories: Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100. Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Unisex Peach Hoodie item
Unisex Peach Hoodie
$40
Available in sizes S - 2XL 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester 100% ring-spun cotton face 2-piece color matched jersey fabric lined hood Dropped shoulder Pouch pocket 1x1 rib with spandex cuffs and bottom band for enhanced stretch and recovery Tear away label Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories: Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100. Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Unisex Forest Hoodie item
Unisex Forest Hoodie
$40
Available in sizes S - 2XL 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester 100% ring-spun cotton face 2-piece color matched jersey fabric lined hood Dropped shoulder Pouch pocket 1x1 rib with spandex cuffs and bottom band for enhanced stretch and recovery Tear away label Gildan partners with Better Cotton to improve cotton farming globally Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories: Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100. Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
In Person Pick-Up item
In Person Pick-Up
free
Connect with a Mariposa to coordinate pick-up details.
Shipping (1 item only) item
Shipping (1 item only)
$8
Shipping available with a purchase of 1 item only.
Shipping (2 or more items) item
Shipping (2 or more items)
$10
Shipping available with purchase of 2 or more items.

