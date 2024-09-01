Grown-Up Glow Up 2024

Enter for your chance to park in the front lot for the rest of the school year! You can buy as many tickets as you wish. Proceeds from the raffle will go directly towards the Griffin Gallop fundraising campaign to improve LPCS.

Enter for your chance to park in the front lot for the rest of the school year! You can buy as many tickets as you wish. Proceeds from the raffle will go directly towards the Griffin Gallop fundraising campaign to improve LPCS.

seeMoreDetailsMobile