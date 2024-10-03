The Florida A & M University National Alumni Association Inc
eventClosed
FAMUly Reunion Weekend
addExtraDonation
$
Tailgate General Admission-Same Day Ticket
$50
Ticket includes food and non-alcoholic beverages.
No outside food or drinks will be allowed in the tailgate area.
Ticket includes food and non-alcoholic beverages.
No outside food or drinks will be allowed in the tailgate area.
Tailgate Open Bar-Same Day Ticket
$100
Includes food and Open bar.
No outside food or beverages will be allowed in the tailgate area.
Includes food and Open bar.
No outside food or beverages will be allowed in the tailgate area.
Tailgate Kids 12 and Under
$10
Kids older than 12 will need to have a General Admission ticket.
Kids older than 12 will need to have a General Admission ticket.
GameDay Shuttle
$35
There will be two pick up times for the shuttle, 945AM for people who want to attend the tailgate and 1230 for people who would only like to attend the game. Pick up will be at the NAA host hotel The Hilton Post Oak.
There will be two pick up times for the shuttle, 945AM for people who want to attend the tailgate and 1230 for people who would only like to attend the game. Pick up will be at the NAA host hotel The Hilton Post Oak.