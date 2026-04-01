Beach City REALTIST® Community Day Vendor Booth

🏡✨ REALTIST® Week Community Day – Credit to Keys to Legacy ✨🏡

Join us for the Grand Finale of REALTIST® Week, a powerful community event designed to educate, empower, and connect individuals and families on the path to homeownership and wealth building.

Whether you are thinking about buying your first home, preparing your credit, or looking to build generational wealth, this event is for you.

At Beach City REALTIST®, we believe in creating real opportunities and real access. This is where your journey begins.





💡 What You Can Expect:

• Homebuyer education from industry professionals

• Direct access to lenders, inspectors, and title representatives

• Resources to guide you from credit to keys to legacy

• Real conversations about building wealth through homeownership

• Networking opportunities with trusted professionals

🎁 Fun + Giveaways:

• Spin the wheel for prizes

• Exciting giveaways

• Trip giveaway opportunity





🤝 Who Should Attend:

• First-time homebuyers

• Future homeowners

• Families looking to build wealth

• Anyone ready to take the next step toward ownership





🎯 Vendor Opportunities Available

If you are a lender, real estate professional, or service provider looking to connect with the community, we invite you to be part of this impactful day.

📲 For vendor booth information, contact Ingrid Soluaga

Call or Text: 424-332-2799

Email: [email protected]





✨ This is more than an event… it’s a step toward your future.

Come get informed. Get connected. Get empowered.

Your path from Credit → Keys → Legacy starts here.



