Beach Cowboy Fitness Foundation's Silent Auction

Discover ancient culture, magnificent art, delicious gastronomy and breathtaking landscapes, all in one place! Escape from the mundane and immerse your selves in the simple pleasures of Tuscany, Italy. Spend 7-nights (Saturday to Saturday stay) in the heart of Tuscany, in one of our stunning 4 bedroom Villas, which all include a private pool. The Villas in our collection are located throughout the Tuscan countryside, close to the famous town of Cortona. During your stay, you will select one day to enjoy a fabulous lunch at a winery with wine pairings, preceded by a visit to the vineyard and cellar. One evening, you will also take part in a fun and enjoyable cooking class right in the comfort of your villa, learning the secrets of fresh home-made pasta, mouth-watering sauces, Tuscan meat dishes and desserts, all from a local Chef. The class will be followed by a delicious dinner. Tuscany is all about the wine, food, and wonderful people. This experience brings all of those elements together for an unforgettable week in Italy! NOTE: Tuscany is 200 miles north of Rome, approximately 4 hours by car and 3 hours by train. Includes: • 7-night stay in a gorgeous 4 bedroom Villa* with private pool for up to 8 • Lunch at a winery with tastings (transportation not included, but can be arranged) on one day • Cooking Class in your Villa followed by a delicious dinner on one evening • Giveback XP Booking Services * All Villas are similar; specific Villas are subject to availability. Blackout Dates: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s weeks. Other holiday weeks and weekends may be limited. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Travelers are encouraged to start the booking process well in advance as reservations could be in high demand. All stays are Saturday to Saturday. It is also recommended to wait to book airfare until your trip dates have been confirmed with a Villa reservation. Item must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and is subject to availability. Accommodations may be substituted for a comparable or better property. All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold and travel must occur within two years from date of purchase. Ground transportation is not included but can be added for additional cost.

Discover ancient culture, magnificent art, delicious gastronomy and breathtaking landscapes, all in one place! Escape from the mundane and immerse your selves in the simple pleasures of Tuscany, Italy. Spend 7-nights (Saturday to Saturday stay) in the heart of Tuscany, in one of our stunning 4 bedroom Villas, which all include a private pool. The Villas in our collection are located throughout the Tuscan countryside, close to the famous town of Cortona. During your stay, you will select one day to enjoy a fabulous lunch at a winery with wine pairings, preceded by a visit to the vineyard and cellar. One evening, you will also take part in a fun and enjoyable cooking class right in the comfort of your villa, learning the secrets of fresh home-made pasta, mouth-watering sauces, Tuscan meat dishes and desserts, all from a local Chef. The class will be followed by a delicious dinner. Tuscany is all about the wine, food, and wonderful people. This experience brings all of those elements together for an unforgettable week in Italy! NOTE: Tuscany is 200 miles north of Rome, approximately 4 hours by car and 3 hours by train. Includes: • 7-night stay in a gorgeous 4 bedroom Villa* with private pool for up to 8 • Lunch at a winery with tastings (transportation not included, but can be arranged) on one day • Cooking Class in your Villa followed by a delicious dinner on one evening • Giveback XP Booking Services * All Villas are similar; specific Villas are subject to availability. Blackout Dates: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s weeks. Other holiday weeks and weekends may be limited. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Travelers are encouraged to start the booking process well in advance as reservations could be in high demand. All stays are Saturday to Saturday. It is also recommended to wait to book airfare until your trip dates have been confirmed with a Villa reservation. Item must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and is subject to availability. Accommodations may be substituted for a comparable or better property. All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold and travel must occur within two years from date of purchase. Ground transportation is not included but can be added for additional cost.

More details...