Beach Cowboy Fitness Foundation's Silent Auction

You will receive your winner certificate by email.
NCAA Final Four tickets with hotel for 2
$8,900
Starting bid
The NCAA Final Four Championship is the
culmination of college basketball’s March
Madness and one of the most highly
anticipated sporting events of the year. Be
there for the electric atmosphere and
witness history as the best four teams in the
nation compete for the right to cut down the
nets and reign as champions.
NCAA Fan Experience Hospitality
Join the Party! Turn your Men’s Final Four
experience into an action-packed weekend to
remember. Includes pre-game hospitality with
tailgate, hosted beer / wine, live band and
more.
Accommodations
Enjoy a 4-night stay for 2 (standard guest
room, double occupancy) in a select San
Antonio, Texas hotel.
2025 Final Four Experience
● NCAA Men’s Final Four - All Sessions
Upper-Level Game Ticket for 2
● NCAA Fan Experience Hospitality for 2
● Pre-game hospitality with tailgate,
hosted beer and wine, live band
and more
● 4-night stay in select accommodations in
San Antonio, TX
● Check-in: Friday, 04/04/2025
● Check-out: Tuesday, 04/08/2025
● Giveback XP Booking Services
All purchases
The NCAA Final Four Championship is the
culmination of college basketball’s March
Madness and one of the most highly
anticipated sporting events of the year. Be
there for the electric atmosphere and
witness history as the best four teams in the
nation compete for the right to cut down the
nets and reign as champions.
NCAA Fan Experience Hospitality
Join the Party! Turn your Men’s Final Four
experience into an action-packed weekend to
remember. Includes pre-game hospitality with
tailgate, hosted beer / wine, live band and
more.
Accommodations
Enjoy a 4-night stay for 2 (standard guest
room, double occupancy) in a select San
Antonio, Texas hotel.
2025 Final Four Experience
● NCAA Men’s Final Four - All Sessions
Upper-Level Game Ticket for 2
● NCAA Fan Experience Hospitality for 2
● Pre-game hospitality with tailgate,
hosted beer and wine, live band
and more
● 4-night stay in select accommodations in
San Antonio, TX
● Check-in: Friday, 04/04/2025
● Check-out: Tuesday, 04/08/2025
● Giveback XP Booking Services
All purchases
Super Bowl 2025 for 2
$25,800
Starting bid
Super Bowl LIX – New Orleans FOR 2
The Super Bowl is more than a game, it's
more than a World Championship, it's a fullon
NFL experience. Throughout the
weekend, there are pre-game activities,
concerts, and celebrity events that will make
for an unforgettable experience!
Super Bowl LIX Tickets
Enjoy two upper-level end-zone or corner
tickets to the Super Bowl LIX at Caesars
Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, 2025.
Optional Add-Ons
All add-on requests are based on availability
and require additional charges. Options include:
• Upgraded Tickets
• Taste of the NFL Event
• Touchdown Pregame Party
Super Bowl LIX
• 2 upper-level end-zone or corner tickets to
the Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome
in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, 2025
• 3-night stay at The Old No. 77 Hotel or
similar in the New Orleans area • Check-in Friday, February 7, 2025 • Check-out Monday, February 10, 2025
• Giveback XP Booking Services
Super Bowl LIX – New Orleans FOR 2
The Super Bowl is more than a game, it's
more than a World Championship, it's a fullon
NFL experience. Throughout the
weekend, there are pre-game activities,
concerts, and celebrity events that will make
for an unforgettable experience!
Super Bowl LIX Tickets
Enjoy two upper-level end-zone or corner
tickets to the Super Bowl LIX at Caesars
Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, 2025.
Optional Add-Ons
All add-on requests are based on availability
and require additional charges. Options include:
• Upgraded Tickets
• Taste of the NFL Event
• Touchdown Pregame Party
Super Bowl LIX
• 2 upper-level end-zone or corner tickets to
the Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome
in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, 2025
• 3-night stay at The Old No. 77 Hotel or
similar in the New Orleans area • Check-in Friday, February 7, 2025 • Check-out Monday, February 10, 2025
• Giveback XP Booking Services
American West Family Adventure for 4
$4,170
Starting bid
American West Family Adventure for 4
Includes:
Half-day guided Grand Teton Wildlife Safari for 4*
Guided Scenic Snake River float for 4* 3-night stay at the Rustic Inn Creekside Resort & Spa or similar accommodations in Jackson Hole, WY.
Giveback XP Booking Services
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
* Minimum age for excursions is 8 years. This auction item must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and is subject to availability. All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold and travel must occur within two years from date of purchase. Ground transportation is not included unless
where specified above. Guide gratuity and park entrance fees not included.
Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Discover the beauty and history of Jackson Hole – an authentic Western town surrounded by breathtaking mountains and beauty.
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, refers to the large valley that includes
Grand Teton National Park as well as the town of Jackson and was named for trapper Davey Jackson who favored hunting in the area in the 1800s. Grand Teton National Park – named the Travel Channel’s #1 park for wildlife, is just minutes from downtown Jackson and 60 minutes from Yellowstone National Park.
Grand Teton Wildlife Safari
This half day tour explores the wildlife, geology, and natural history ofGrand Teton National Park. After being picked up from your hotel, you will begin this wildlife photo tour heading north along the western boundary of the National Elk Refuge to Grand Teton National Park.
Pass Antelope flats, home to historic homestead and free ranging herds of bison and antelope, and Moose-Wilson road, famous for abundant flora and fauna.
Snake River Scenic Float
On this peaceful float on the Snake River, you will get the best
view of the Tetons from a river’s perspective. Your guide’s extensive training in wildlife, ecology, geology, and river hydrology will provide interesting facts about the Jackson Hole and the surrounding area. Your float will also include high-powered binoculars for you to thoroughly enjoy the surrounding area.
Accommodations
Enjoy a 3-night stay in one standard guest room (2 beds) at Rustic Inn Creekside Resort & Spa or similar luxury accommodations in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
FOR 4
Blackout Dates: All major holidays, special events and
additional dates may apply.
Tours available May through end of September.
American West Family Adventure for 4
Includes:
Half-day guided Grand Teton Wildlife Safari for 4*
Guided Scenic Snake River float for 4* 3-night stay at the Rustic Inn Creekside Resort & Spa or similar accommodations in Jackson Hole, WY.
Giveback XP Booking Services
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
* Minimum age for excursions is 8 years. This auction item must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and is subject to availability. All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold and travel must occur within two years from date of purchase. Ground transportation is not included unless
where specified above. Guide gratuity and park entrance fees not included.
Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Discover the beauty and history of Jackson Hole – an authentic Western town surrounded by breathtaking mountains and beauty.
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, refers to the large valley that includes
Grand Teton National Park as well as the town of Jackson and was named for trapper Davey Jackson who favored hunting in the area in the 1800s. Grand Teton National Park – named the Travel Channel’s #1 park for wildlife, is just minutes from downtown Jackson and 60 minutes from Yellowstone National Park.
Grand Teton Wildlife Safari
This half day tour explores the wildlife, geology, and natural history ofGrand Teton National Park. After being picked up from your hotel, you will begin this wildlife photo tour heading north along the western boundary of the National Elk Refuge to Grand Teton National Park.
Pass Antelope flats, home to historic homestead and free ranging herds of bison and antelope, and Moose-Wilson road, famous for abundant flora and fauna.
Snake River Scenic Float
On this peaceful float on the Snake River, you will get the best
view of the Tetons from a river’s perspective. Your guide’s extensive training in wildlife, ecology, geology, and river hydrology will provide interesting facts about the Jackson Hole and the surrounding area. Your float will also include high-powered binoculars for you to thoroughly enjoy the surrounding area.
Accommodations
Enjoy a 3-night stay in one standard guest room (2 beds) at Rustic Inn Creekside Resort & Spa or similar luxury accommodations in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
FOR 4
Blackout Dates: All major holidays, special events and
additional dates may apply.
Tours available May through end of September.
F1 Experience for 2
$9,500
Starting bid
F1 Experience for 2!
F1 is the world’s most prestigious motor racing
competition since its inaugural season in 1950. A
Formula One season consists of a series of races,
known as Grand Prix, which take place worldwide on
both purpose-built circuits and closed public roads.
F1 cars are the fastest regulated road-course
racing cars in the world, owing to very high
cornering speeds achieved through the generation of
large amounts of aerodynamic downforce. Most
events occur in rural locations on purpose-built tracks,
but several events take place on city streets.
This multi-day experience will include the F1
Experiences Live, where you will enjoy roving,
interactive experiences with an open bar, light snacks
and the chance to learn about the inner workings of
Formula 1, and an appearance by an F1 driver.
Also experience a Guided Track Tour, Championship
Trophy Photos and an Exclusive Pit Lane Walk.
F1 Experience – 2025
● Two (3)-Day Race Grandstand Tickets to your
choice of ONE of the following 2025 races*:
● Canadian Grand Prix
● British Grand Prix
● Dutch Grand Prix
● Italian Grand Prix
● Mexico City Grand Prix
● Austin Grand Prix
● Exclusive Pit Lane Walk for 2
● Guided Track Tour for 2
● Championship Trophy Photo for 2
● F1 Experiences Live for 2
● Daily roundtrip ground transfers to/from track and
hotel
● 4-night hotel stay
● Check-in Thursday; Check-out Monday
● Giveback XP Booking Services
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
* Race selection is based on availability and 2025 dates are TBD. Race selection cannot be moved to a different year.
All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold.
F1 Experience for 2!
F1 is the world’s most prestigious motor racing
competition since its inaugural season in 1950. A
Formula One season consists of a series of races,
known as Grand Prix, which take place worldwide on
both purpose-built circuits and closed public roads.
F1 cars are the fastest regulated road-course
racing cars in the world, owing to very high
cornering speeds achieved through the generation of
large amounts of aerodynamic downforce. Most
events occur in rural locations on purpose-built tracks,
but several events take place on city streets.
This multi-day experience will include the F1
Experiences Live, where you will enjoy roving,
interactive experiences with an open bar, light snacks
and the chance to learn about the inner workings of
Formula 1, and an appearance by an F1 driver.
Also experience a Guided Track Tour, Championship
Trophy Photos and an Exclusive Pit Lane Walk.
F1 Experience – 2025
● Two (3)-Day Race Grandstand Tickets to your
choice of ONE of the following 2025 races*:
● Canadian Grand Prix
● British Grand Prix
● Dutch Grand Prix
● Italian Grand Prix
● Mexico City Grand Prix
● Austin Grand Prix
● Exclusive Pit Lane Walk for 2
● Guided Track Tour for 2
● Championship Trophy Photo for 2
● F1 Experiences Live for 2
● Daily roundtrip ground transfers to/from track and
hotel
● 4-night hotel stay
● Check-in Thursday; Check-out Monday
● Giveback XP Booking Services
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
* Race selection is based on availability and 2025 dates are TBD. Race selection cannot be moved to a different year.
All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold.
Scotland Legendary Links for 2
$6,300
Starting bid
The birthplace of golf and the British Open Championship, Scotland is many golfers’ dream golf vacation destination. The most popular and famous are the links courses that have evolved on sandy coastal strips which, centuries ago, were beneath the sea. Here nature is the architect, the course being fashioned out of the natural terrain rather than having design imposed upon it. All about you, there is an overwhelming atmosphere of history knowing you are walking in the footsteps of the greats who made golf the game it is today.
St. Andrews Links Castle Course
The newest addition to St. Andrews Links and set on a rugged cliff-top with spectacular views, the Castle Course offers an exceptional Par 71 golfing experience.
Carnoustie Golf Links Championship Course
Carnoustie Golf Links is an iconic, world-leading golf destination in Scotland and home to ‘Golf’s Greatest Test’ –the Championship Course.
Accommodations
Enjoy a4-night stay for 2(standard guest room, double occupancy) including daily breakfast at the Fairmont St. Andrews Resort.This 5-star property is set on a 520-acre estate with a unique coastal setting.
1 round of golf for 2 on St. Andrews Links Castle Course
1 round of golf for 2 on Carnoustie Golf Links Championship Course
4-night stay at the Fairmont St. Andrews Resort or similar
Daily full Scottish breakfast
Giveback XP Booking Services
*PLEASE NOTE: Scotland Golf Season is May 1 - November 1, and this package is available during the 2025 golf season ONLY.
The birthplace of golf and the British Open Championship, Scotland is many golfers’ dream golf vacation destination. The most popular and famous are the links courses that have evolved on sandy coastal strips which, centuries ago, were beneath the sea. Here nature is the architect, the course being fashioned out of the natural terrain rather than having design imposed upon it. All about you, there is an overwhelming atmosphere of history knowing you are walking in the footsteps of the greats who made golf the game it is today.
St. Andrews Links Castle Course
The newest addition to St. Andrews Links and set on a rugged cliff-top with spectacular views, the Castle Course offers an exceptional Par 71 golfing experience.
Carnoustie Golf Links Championship Course
Carnoustie Golf Links is an iconic, world-leading golf destination in Scotland and home to ‘Golf’s Greatest Test’ –the Championship Course.
Accommodations
Enjoy a4-night stay for 2(standard guest room, double occupancy) including daily breakfast at the Fairmont St. Andrews Resort.This 5-star property is set on a 520-acre estate with a unique coastal setting.
1 round of golf for 2 on St. Andrews Links Castle Course
1 round of golf for 2 on Carnoustie Golf Links Championship Course
4-night stay at the Fairmont St. Andrews Resort or similar
Daily full Scottish breakfast
Giveback XP Booking Services
*PLEASE NOTE: Scotland Golf Season is May 1 - November 1, and this package is available during the 2025 golf season ONLY.
Pro Sports Fan Experience for 2
$2,300
Starting bid
This Pro Sports Fan Experience for 2 can be
used on a NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB or MLS
regular season game or a non-major* PGA
Golf event. Go watch your favorite team or
player on the road or travel to a venue you've
always wanted to visit!! Cheer on the team you
want to see - when you want to see it!
Over 5,000 games and 50 markets to choose
from for what is sure to be an amazing
experience!
Includes:
2 lower level tickets to your choice of a NFL,
NHL, NBA, MLB or MLS regular season game or 2 ground passes to a non-major* PGA Golf Event
2-night stay in a standard guest room
(double occupancy) at a Sheraton, Marriott, Hyatt or similar
Giveback XP Booking Services
Blackout dates: All major holidays, special events and
additional dates may apply.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This item must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and subject to availability (shorter redemption periods may be
available). All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold and travel must occur within two years from date of
purchase.
*Excludes Masters, Ryder Cup, U.S. Open, PGA
Championship, Presidents Cup, and Las Vegas Raiders and
Green Bay Packers home games.
Games and events subject to availability. Highly anticipated
rivalry games may require additional cost.
This Pro Sports Fan Experience for 2 can be
used on a NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB or MLS
regular season game or a non-major* PGA
Golf event. Go watch your favorite team or
player on the road or travel to a venue you've
always wanted to visit!! Cheer on the team you
want to see - when you want to see it!
Over 5,000 games and 50 markets to choose
from for what is sure to be an amazing
experience!
Includes:
2 lower level tickets to your choice of a NFL,
NHL, NBA, MLB or MLS regular season game or 2 ground passes to a non-major* PGA Golf Event
2-night stay in a standard guest room
(double occupancy) at a Sheraton, Marriott, Hyatt or similar
Giveback XP Booking Services
Blackout dates: All major holidays, special events and
additional dates may apply.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This item must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and subject to availability (shorter redemption periods may be
available). All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold and travel must occur within two years from date of
purchase.
*Excludes Masters, Ryder Cup, U.S. Open, PGA
Championship, Presidents Cup, and Las Vegas Raiders and
Green Bay Packers home games.
Games and events subject to availability. Highly anticipated
rivalry games may require additional cost.
Tuscan Countryside & Cuisine for 8
$5,900
Starting bid
Discover ancient culture, magnificent art, delicious
gastronomy and breathtaking landscapes, all in one
place! Escape from the mundane and immerse your selves
in the simple pleasures of Tuscany, Italy.
Spend 7-nights (Saturday to Saturday stay) in the heart of
Tuscany, in one of our stunning 4 bedroom Villas, which
all include a private pool. The Villas in our collection are
located throughout the Tuscan countryside, close to the
famous town of Cortona.
During your stay, you will select one day to enjoy a
fabulous lunch at a winery with wine pairings, preceded
by a visit to the vineyard and cellar.
One evening, you will also take part in a fun and enjoyable
cooking class right in the comfort of your villa, learning
the secrets of fresh home-made pasta, mouth-watering
sauces, Tuscan meat dishes and desserts, all from a local
Chef. The class will be followed by a delicious dinner.
Tuscany is all about the wine, food, and wonderful people.
This experience brings all of those elements together for an
unforgettable week in Italy!
NOTE: Tuscany is 200 miles north of Rome, approximately 4 hours by car and 3 hours by train.
Includes:
• 7-night stay in a gorgeous 4 bedroom Villa* with private
pool for up to 8
• Lunch at a winery with tastings (transportation not
included, but can be arranged) on one day
• Cooking Class in your Villa followed by a delicious
dinner on one evening
• Giveback XP Booking Services
* All Villas are similar; specific Villas are subject to availability.
Blackout Dates: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s
weeks. Other holiday weeks and weekends may be limited.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Travelers are encouraged to start the booking process well in advance as reservations could be in high demand. All stays are Saturday to Saturday. It is also recommended to wait to book airfare until your trip dates have been confirmed with a Villa reservation. Item must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and is subject to availability. Accommodations may be substituted for a comparable or better property. All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold and travel must occur within two years from date of purchase. Ground transportation is not included but can be added for additional cost.
Discover ancient culture, magnificent art, delicious
gastronomy and breathtaking landscapes, all in one
place! Escape from the mundane and immerse your selves
in the simple pleasures of Tuscany, Italy.
Spend 7-nights (Saturday to Saturday stay) in the heart of
Tuscany, in one of our stunning 4 bedroom Villas, which
all include a private pool. The Villas in our collection are
located throughout the Tuscan countryside, close to the
famous town of Cortona.
During your stay, you will select one day to enjoy a
fabulous lunch at a winery with wine pairings, preceded
by a visit to the vineyard and cellar.
One evening, you will also take part in a fun and enjoyable
cooking class right in the comfort of your villa, learning
the secrets of fresh home-made pasta, mouth-watering
sauces, Tuscan meat dishes and desserts, all from a local
Chef. The class will be followed by a delicious dinner.
Tuscany is all about the wine, food, and wonderful people.
This experience brings all of those elements together for an
unforgettable week in Italy!
NOTE: Tuscany is 200 miles north of Rome, approximately 4 hours by car and 3 hours by train.
Includes:
• 7-night stay in a gorgeous 4 bedroom Villa* with private
pool for up to 8
• Lunch at a winery with tastings (transportation not
included, but can be arranged) on one day
• Cooking Class in your Villa followed by a delicious
dinner on one evening
• Giveback XP Booking Services
* All Villas are similar; specific Villas are subject to availability.
Blackout Dates: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s
weeks. Other holiday weeks and weekends may be limited.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Travelers are encouraged to start the booking process well in advance as reservations could be in high demand. All stays are Saturday to Saturday. It is also recommended to wait to book airfare until your trip dates have been confirmed with a Villa reservation. Item must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and is subject to availability. Accommodations may be substituted for a comparable or better property. All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold and travel must occur within two years from date of purchase. Ground transportation is not included but can be added for additional cost.
Escape to Paradise in Belize or Costa Rica for up to 8
$5,760
Starting bid
Escape to Paradise in Belize
or Costa Rica
●6-night stay for up to 8 guests in a private
villa in Belize OR Costa Rica
●Giveback XP Booking Services
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
You will enjoy the luxury of privacy and proximity in either a
Belize Private Villa
Located on the Caribbean Sea, your private
villa features 4 bedrooms and a private pool.
Belize is well-known for its snorkeling and
diving, as well as its world-class fishing.
Adventure seekers may also enjoy a tour of
the majestic Monkey River, where travelers
experience first-hand encounters with the
local monkey populations, or appreciate
exploring ancient Mayan Ruins.
Costa Rica Private Villa
Located on the central west coast, your
private villa features 4 bedrooms, a private
pool and breathtaking views of the jungle,
mountains or ocean. Just minutes from the
small surf village of Jaco, you will enjoy a rich
Central American culture with great nightlife,
as well as numerous activities on both water
and land. Spend the day on a canopy tour
over the jungle or strap in and rappel down
one of the many beautiful waterfalls nearby.
Item must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and is subject to availability. All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold and trip must
be taken within 18 MONTHS from date of purchase. Reservations begin Saturday and end Friday. Additional options available to your group but not included in
this package are maid/chef services, pre-stocked groceries, transfers, excursions and additional tours. Tips, should you choose to offer them, are not included.
$150 per person refundable security deposit is required. $250 utilities fee is included.
Escape to Paradise in Belize
or Costa Rica
●6-night stay for up to 8 guests in a private
villa in Belize OR Costa Rica
●Giveback XP Booking Services
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
You will enjoy the luxury of privacy and proximity in either a
Belize Private Villa
Located on the Caribbean Sea, your private
villa features 4 bedrooms and a private pool.
Belize is well-known for its snorkeling and
diving, as well as its world-class fishing.
Adventure seekers may also enjoy a tour of
the majestic Monkey River, where travelers
experience first-hand encounters with the
local monkey populations, or appreciate
exploring ancient Mayan Ruins.
Costa Rica Private Villa
Located on the central west coast, your
private villa features 4 bedrooms, a private
pool and breathtaking views of the jungle,
mountains or ocean. Just minutes from the
small surf village of Jaco, you will enjoy a rich
Central American culture with great nightlife,
as well as numerous activities on both water
and land. Spend the day on a canopy tour
over the jungle or strap in and rappel down
one of the many beautiful waterfalls nearby.
Item must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and is subject to availability. All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold and trip must
be taken within 18 MONTHS from date of purchase. Reservations begin Saturday and end Friday. Additional options available to your group but not included in
this package are maid/chef services, pre-stocked groceries, transfers, excursions and additional tours. Tips, should you choose to offer them, are not included.
$150 per person refundable security deposit is required. $250 utilities fee is included.
Manhattan Moments for 2
$3,100
Starting bid
Star in your own Manhattan moment (for 2), including:
• Access to New York City's most iconic festivities with an unforgettable holiday experience in the heart of the Big Apple
• Your choice from three legendary events, including:
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Rockefeller Tree Lighting or the Ball Drop on New Year's Eve.
• Premium dining options and open bars
• Trip planning services included from a local New York expert
"Valid within 24 months of purchase date. Subject to availability.
• Overnight accommodations are not included, but may be added to your New York single-day experience subject to availability and upgrade fees.
• Fixed event dates and times apply. Please inquire for details.
• Please note, this experience is a Winner's Choice. Trip winners may choose one of the three included experiences upon redemption.
• Reservations must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected event date."
Star in your own Manhattan moment (for 2), including:
• Access to New York City's most iconic festivities with an unforgettable holiday experience in the heart of the Big Apple
• Your choice from three legendary events, including:
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Rockefeller Tree Lighting or the Ball Drop on New Year's Eve.
• Premium dining options and open bars
• Trip planning services included from a local New York expert
"Valid within 24 months of purchase date. Subject to availability.
• Overnight accommodations are not included, but may be added to your New York single-day experience subject to availability and upgrade fees.
• Fixed event dates and times apply. Please inquire for details.
• Please note, this experience is a Winner's Choice. Trip winners may choose one of the three included experiences upon redemption.
• Reservations must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected event date."
Oceanfront Siesta Getaway for 2
$1,675
Starting bid
2 GUESTS 4 NIGHTS 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM
Retreat to a luxury all-inclusive Marival Resort in Mexico for 2 including:
• An all-inclusive stay at your resort in Nuevo Nayarit or Banderas Bay over four nights
• Beach access, resort pools, on-site dining, and more
• Nightly turn-downs, beach bags and 24 hour room service.
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning
• 12 months to travel"
2 GUESTS 4 NIGHTS 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM
Retreat to a luxury all-inclusive Marival Resort in Mexico for 2 including:
• An all-inclusive stay at your resort in Nuevo Nayarit or Banderas Bay over four nights
• Beach access, resort pools, on-site dining, and more
• Nightly turn-downs, beach bags and 24 hour room service.
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning
• 12 months to travel"
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!