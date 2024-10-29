Beach Cowboy Fitness Foundation's Silent Auction

NCAA Final Four tickets with hotel for 2 item
NCAA Final Four tickets with hotel for 2
$8,900

Starting bid

The NCAA Final Four Championship is the culmination of college basketball’s March Madness and one of the most highly anticipated sporting events of the year. Be there for the electric atmosphere and witness history as the best four teams in the nation compete for the right to cut down the nets and reign as champions. NCAA Fan Experience Hospitality Join the Party! Turn your Men’s Final Four experience into an action-packed weekend to remember. Includes pre-game hospitality with tailgate, hosted beer / wine, live band and more. Accommodations Enjoy a 4-night stay for 2 (standard guest room, double occupancy) in a select San Antonio, Texas hotel. 2025 Final Four Experience ● NCAA Men’s Final Four - All Sessions Upper-Level Game Ticket for 2 ● NCAA Fan Experience Hospitality for 2 ● Pre-game hospitality with tailgate, hosted beer and wine, live band and more ● 4-night stay in select accommodations in San Antonio, TX ● Check-in: Friday, 04/04/2025 ● Check-out: Tuesday, 04/08/2025 ● Giveback XP Booking Services All purchases
Super Bowl 2025 for 2 item
Super Bowl 2025 for 2
$25,800

Starting bid

Super Bowl LIX – New Orleans FOR 2 The Super Bowl is more than a game, it's more than a World Championship, it's a fullon NFL experience. Throughout the weekend, there are pre-game activities, concerts, and celebrity events that will make for an unforgettable experience! Super Bowl LIX Tickets Enjoy two upper-level end-zone or corner tickets to the Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Optional Add-Ons All add-on requests are based on availability and require additional charges. Options include: • Upgraded Tickets • Taste of the NFL Event • Touchdown Pregame Party Super Bowl LIX • 2 upper-level end-zone or corner tickets to the Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, 2025 • 3-night stay at The Old No. 77 Hotel or similar in the New Orleans area • Check-in Friday, February 7, 2025 • Check-out Monday, February 10, 2025 • Giveback XP Booking Services
American West Family Adventure for 4 item
American West Family Adventure for 4
$4,170

Starting bid

American West Family Adventure for 4 Includes: Half-day guided Grand Teton Wildlife Safari for 4* Guided Scenic Snake River float for 4* 3-night stay at the Rustic Inn Creekside Resort & Spa or similar accommodations in Jackson Hole, WY. Giveback XP Booking Services ADDITIONAL INFORMATION * Minimum age for excursions is 8 years. This auction item must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and is subject to availability. All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold and travel must occur within two years from date of purchase. Ground transportation is not included unless where specified above. Guide gratuity and park entrance fees not included. Jackson Hole, Wyoming Discover the beauty and history of Jackson Hole – an authentic Western town surrounded by breathtaking mountains and beauty. Jackson Hole, Wyoming, refers to the large valley that includes Grand Teton National Park as well as the town of Jackson and was named for trapper Davey Jackson who favored hunting in the area in the 1800s. Grand Teton National Park – named the Travel Channel’s #1 park for wildlife, is just minutes from downtown Jackson and 60 minutes from Yellowstone National Park. Grand Teton Wildlife Safari This half day tour explores the wildlife, geology, and natural history ofGrand Teton National Park. After being picked up from your hotel, you will begin this wildlife photo tour heading north along the western boundary of the National Elk Refuge to Grand Teton National Park. Pass Antelope flats, home to historic homestead and free ranging herds of bison and antelope, and Moose-Wilson road, famous for abundant flora and fauna. Snake River Scenic Float On this peaceful float on the Snake River, you will get the best view of the Tetons from a river’s perspective. Your guide’s extensive training in wildlife, ecology, geology, and river hydrology will provide interesting facts about the Jackson Hole and the surrounding area. Your float will also include high-powered binoculars for you to thoroughly enjoy the surrounding area. Accommodations Enjoy a 3-night stay in one standard guest room (2 beds) at Rustic Inn Creekside Resort & Spa or similar luxury accommodations in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. FOR 4 Blackout Dates: All major holidays, special events and additional dates may apply. Tours available May through end of September.
F1 Experience for 2 item
F1 Experience for 2
$9,500

Starting bid

F1 Experience for 2! F1 is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition since its inaugural season in 1950. A Formula One season consists of a series of races, known as Grand Prix, which take place worldwide on both purpose-built circuits and closed public roads. F1 cars are the fastest regulated road-course racing cars in the world, owing to very high cornering speeds achieved through the generation of large amounts of aerodynamic downforce. Most events occur in rural locations on purpose-built tracks, but several events take place on city streets. This multi-day experience will include the F1 Experiences Live, where you will enjoy roving, interactive experiences with an open bar, light snacks and the chance to learn about the inner workings of Formula 1, and an appearance by an F1 driver. Also experience a Guided Track Tour, Championship Trophy Photos and an Exclusive Pit Lane Walk. F1 Experience – 2025 ● Two (3)-Day Race Grandstand Tickets to your choice of ONE of the following 2025 races*: ● Canadian Grand Prix ● British Grand Prix ● Dutch Grand Prix ● Italian Grand Prix ● Mexico City Grand Prix ● Austin Grand Prix ● Exclusive Pit Lane Walk for 2 ● Guided Track Tour for 2 ● Championship Trophy Photo for 2 ● F1 Experiences Live for 2 ● Daily roundtrip ground transfers to/from track and hotel ● 4-night hotel stay ● Check-in Thursday; Check-out Monday ● Giveback XP Booking Services ADDITIONAL INFORMATION * Race selection is based on availability and 2025 dates are TBD. Race selection cannot be moved to a different year. All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold.
Scotland Legendary Links for 2 item
Scotland Legendary Links for 2
$6,300

Starting bid

The birthplace of golf and the British Open Championship, Scotland is many golfers’ dream golf vacation destination. The most popular and famous are the links courses that have evolved on sandy coastal strips which, centuries ago, were beneath the sea. Here nature is the architect, the course being fashioned out of the natural terrain rather than having design imposed upon it. All about you, there is an overwhelming atmosphere of history knowing you are walking in the footsteps of the greats who made golf the game it is today. St. Andrews Links Castle Course The newest addition to St. Andrews Links and set on a rugged cliff-top with spectacular views, the Castle Course offers an exceptional Par 71 golfing experience. Carnoustie Golf Links Championship Course Carnoustie Golf Links is an iconic, world-leading golf destination in Scotland and home to ‘Golf’s Greatest Test’ –the Championship Course. Accommodations Enjoy a4-night stay for 2(standard guest room, double occupancy) including daily breakfast at the Fairmont St. Andrews Resort.This 5-star property is set on a 520-acre estate with a unique coastal setting. 1 round of golf for 2 on St. Andrews Links Castle Course 1 round of golf for 2 on Carnoustie Golf Links Championship Course 4-night stay at the Fairmont St. Andrews Resort or similar Daily full Scottish breakfast Giveback XP Booking Services *PLEASE NOTE: Scotland Golf Season is May 1 - November 1, and this package is available during the 2025 golf season ONLY.
Pro Sports Fan Experience for 2 item
Pro Sports Fan Experience for 2
$2,300

Starting bid

This Pro Sports Fan Experience for 2 can be used on a NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB or MLS regular season game or a non-major* PGA Golf event. Go watch your favorite team or player on the road or travel to a venue you've always wanted to visit!! Cheer on the team you want to see - when you want to see it! Over 5,000 games and 50 markets to choose from for what is sure to be an amazing experience! Includes: 2 lower level tickets to your choice of a NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB or MLS regular season game or 2 ground passes to a non-major* PGA Golf Event 2-night stay in a standard guest room (double occupancy) at a Sheraton, Marriott, Hyatt or similar Giveback XP Booking Services Blackout dates: All major holidays, special events and additional dates may apply. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION This item must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and subject to availability (shorter redemption periods may be available). All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold and travel must occur within two years from date of purchase. *Excludes Masters, Ryder Cup, U.S. Open, PGA Championship, Presidents Cup, and Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers home games. Games and events subject to availability. Highly anticipated rivalry games may require additional cost.
Tuscan Countryside & Cuisine for 8 item
Tuscan Countryside & Cuisine for 8
$5,900

Starting bid

Discover ancient culture, magnificent art, delicious gastronomy and breathtaking landscapes, all in one place! Escape from the mundane and immerse your selves in the simple pleasures of Tuscany, Italy. Spend 7-nights (Saturday to Saturday stay) in the heart of Tuscany, in one of our stunning 4 bedroom Villas, which all include a private pool. The Villas in our collection are located throughout the Tuscan countryside, close to the famous town of Cortona. During your stay, you will select one day to enjoy a fabulous lunch at a winery with wine pairings, preceded by a visit to the vineyard and cellar. One evening, you will also take part in a fun and enjoyable cooking class right in the comfort of your villa, learning the secrets of fresh home-made pasta, mouth-watering sauces, Tuscan meat dishes and desserts, all from a local Chef. The class will be followed by a delicious dinner. Tuscany is all about the wine, food, and wonderful people. This experience brings all of those elements together for an unforgettable week in Italy! NOTE: Tuscany is 200 miles north of Rome, approximately 4 hours by car and 3 hours by train. Includes: • 7-night stay in a gorgeous 4 bedroom Villa* with private pool for up to 8 • Lunch at a winery with tastings (transportation not included, but can be arranged) on one day • Cooking Class in your Villa followed by a delicious dinner on one evening • Giveback XP Booking Services * All Villas are similar; specific Villas are subject to availability. Blackout Dates: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s weeks. Other holiday weeks and weekends may be limited. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Travelers are encouraged to start the booking process well in advance as reservations could be in high demand. All stays are Saturday to Saturday. It is also recommended to wait to book airfare until your trip dates have been confirmed with a Villa reservation. Item must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and is subject to availability. Accommodations may be substituted for a comparable or better property. All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold and travel must occur within two years from date of purchase. Ground transportation is not included but can be added for additional cost.
Escape to Paradise in Belize or Costa Rica for up to 8 item
Escape to Paradise in Belize or Costa Rica for up to 8
$5,760

Starting bid

Escape to Paradise in Belize or Costa Rica ●6-night stay for up to 8 guests in a private villa in Belize OR Costa Rica ●Giveback XP Booking Services ADDITIONAL INFORMATION You will enjoy the luxury of privacy and proximity in either a Belize Private Villa Located on the Caribbean Sea, your private villa features 4 bedrooms and a private pool. Belize is well-known for its snorkeling and diving, as well as its world-class fishing. Adventure seekers may also enjoy a tour of the majestic Monkey River, where travelers experience first-hand encounters with the local monkey populations, or appreciate exploring ancient Mayan Ruins. Costa Rica Private Villa Located on the central west coast, your private villa features 4 bedrooms, a private pool and breathtaking views of the jungle, mountains or ocean. Just minutes from the small surf village of Jaco, you will enjoy a rich Central American culture with great nightlife, as well as numerous activities on both water and land. Spend the day on a canopy tour over the jungle or strap in and rappel down one of the many beautiful waterfalls nearby. Item must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and is subject to availability. All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold and trip must be taken within 18 MONTHS from date of purchase. Reservations begin Saturday and end Friday. Additional options available to your group but not included in this package are maid/chef services, pre-stocked groceries, transfers, excursions and additional tours. Tips, should you choose to offer them, are not included. $150 per person refundable security deposit is required. $250 utilities fee is included.
Manhattan Moments for 2 item
Manhattan Moments for 2
$3,100

Starting bid

Star in your own Manhattan moment (for 2), including: • Access to New York City's most iconic festivities with an unforgettable holiday experience in the heart of the Big Apple • Your choice from three legendary events, including: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Rockefeller Tree Lighting or the Ball Drop on New Year's Eve. • Premium dining options and open bars • Trip planning services included from a local New York expert "Valid within 24 months of purchase date. Subject to availability. • Overnight accommodations are not included, but may be added to your New York single-day experience subject to availability and upgrade fees. • Fixed event dates and times apply. Please inquire for details. • Please note, this experience is a Winner's Choice. Trip winners may choose one of the three included experiences upon redemption. • Reservations must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected event date."
Oceanfront Siesta Getaway for 2 item
Oceanfront Siesta Getaway for 2
$1,675

Starting bid

2 GUESTS 4 NIGHTS 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM Retreat to a luxury all-inclusive Marival Resort in Mexico for 2 including: • An all-inclusive stay at your resort in Nuevo Nayarit or Banderas Bay over four nights • Beach access, resort pools, on-site dining, and more • Nightly turn-downs, beach bags and 24 hour room service. • Premium Guest Services for trip planning • 12 months to travel"

