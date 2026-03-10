Long Island Brewers Guild

Hosted by

Long Island Brewers Guild

About this event

Beach Fest 2026 Sponsorship

400 Baylawn Ave

Copiague, NY 11726, USA

$250 Supporting Sponsor
$250

Show your support for BeachFest and gain recognition as a community partner of the event.


Includes:


  • 2 Event Tickets to BeachFest
  • Social Media Shoutout from BeachFest leading up to the event



A great way for local businesses to support the event while gaining visibility with the BeachFest audience.

$500 Community Sponsor
$500

Support BeachFest while gaining additional visibility for your business.


Includes:


  • 2 Event Tickets to BeachFest
  • Social Media Shoutout from BeachFest leading up to the event
  • Logo Placement on the Main Event Signage



A great opportunity for local businesses to show their support while increasing brand visibility at the event.

$750 Security Sponsor
$750

Help support the safety and smooth operation of BeachFest while gaining brand recognition at the event.


Includes:


  • 2 Event Tickets to BeachFest
  • Logo Placement on the Main Event Signage
  • Recognition in Social Media Promotions leading up to the event



This sponsorship helps ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees while giving your brand visibility as a key supporter of the event.

$1000 Step & Repeat Sponsorship
$1,000

Put your brand in the spotlight as part of the official BeachFest photo backdrop.


Includes:


  • Logo Placement on the BeachFest Step & Repeat Photo Backdrop
  • 2 Event Tickets to BeachFest
  • Logo Placement on the Main Event Poster
  • Recognition in Social Media Promotions leading up to the event



This sponsorship ensures your brand appears in countless photos and social media posts as guests capture memories throughout the event.

$750 Beach Crafts Vendor Area Sponsor
$750

Sponsor the Beach Crafts Vendor Area and connect your brand with one of the most interactive sections of BeachFest.


Includes:


  • Branding at the Beach Crafts Vendor Area
  • Logo Placement on the Main Event Signage
  • Recognition in Social Media Promotions leading up to the event
  • 4 Event Tickets to BeachFest



This sponsorship places your brand in a high-traffic area where guests explore local vendors, crafts, and unique products throughout the festival.

$1,500 Band Sponsor
$1,500

Support the live music that keeps the energy going all day at BeachFest.


Includes:


  • Recognition as the Band Sponsor during live music performances
  • Logo Placement on the Main Event Signage
  • Recognition in Social Media Promotions leading up to the event
  • 6 Event Tickets to BeachFest



This sponsorship connects your brand with the entertainment that brings the BeachFest experience to life.

Tent Sponsorship — $1,500
$1,500

Become a featured supporter of BeachFest and gain premium visibility throughout the event.


Includes:


  • 6 Event Tickets to BeachFest
  • Logo Placement on Event Signage throughout the festival
  • Logo Included on Event Marketing Materials
  • Recognition in Social Media Promotions leading up to the event
  • Brand Visibility at the Sponsored Tent Area



This sponsorship provides a great opportunity to connect your brand with one of Long Island’s premier beachside events while supporting the local craft beverage community.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!