Beach Fest 2026 Sponsorship

Become a featured supporter of BeachFest and gain premium visibility throughout the event.





Includes:





6 Event Tickets to BeachFest

Logo Placement on Event Signage throughout the festival

Logo Included on Event Marketing Materials

Recognition in Social Media Promotions leading up to the event

Brand Visibility at the Sponsored Tent Area









This sponsorship provides a great opportunity to connect your brand with one of Long Island’s premier beachside events while supporting the local craft beverage community.