Beach Fest 2026 Sponsorship

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About this event
Show your support for BeachFest and gain recognition as a community partner of the event.
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A great way for local businesses to support the event while gaining visibility with the BeachFest audience.
Support BeachFest while gaining additional visibility for your business.
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A great opportunity for local businesses to show their support while increasing brand visibility at the event.
Help support the safety and smooth operation of BeachFest while gaining brand recognition at the event.
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This sponsorship helps ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees while giving your brand visibility as a key supporter of the event.
Put your brand in the spotlight as part of the official BeachFest photo backdrop.
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This sponsorship ensures your brand appears in countless photos and social media posts as guests capture memories throughout the event.
Sponsor the Beach Crafts Vendor Area and connect your brand with one of the most interactive sections of BeachFest.
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This sponsorship places your brand in a high-traffic area where guests explore local vendors, crafts, and unique products throughout the festival.
Support the live music that keeps the energy going all day at BeachFest.
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This sponsorship connects your brand with the entertainment that brings the BeachFest experience to life.
Become a featured supporter of BeachFest and gain premium visibility throughout the event.
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This sponsorship provides a great opportunity to connect your brand with one of Long Island’s premier beachside events while supporting the local craft beverage community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!