Beach Pawty BUY NOW

Buy it Now! Tie Dye Paws Key Chain. This keychain was handmade by Wags Whiskers N Whimsy and measures approximately 5 inches long by 1 inch wide. Buy it now for only $5!





Pick up for free at the Beach Pawty, arrange for free delivery in the greater OKC area, or buyer pays shipping.



Note: Since this is a handmade item, placement of prints may vary.