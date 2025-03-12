Amateur Athletic Union Of The United States Inc

Beach Volleyball Facility Membership

April Membership
$70

Renews monthly

Access to our beach volleyball courts anytime you like when there aren't other programs occuring or there is a free court. All players must have a membership. Monthly Membership - $70 per month. Annual Pass - 5 months (April-September)- $350
Annual Membership (April-September)
$350

Valid until March 12, 2027

Access to our beach volleyball courts anytime you like when there aren't other programs occuring or there is a free court. All players must have a membership.
