Beaches Right In Your Back Yard! Better Beaches.

About this event
11:00 to 12:30 pm Water Safety activities. Careers in Aquatics. Free play bucket for kids. Face painting.
12: 30 to 1: 00 pm Lunch! Introduce Red Cross Water Safety Ambassadors and swim graduates
1:00 to 1:45 pm What is a "Water Watcher"?
Why you need to protect your skin?
What makes a good life jacket?
1:45 pm to 2:00 pm Give out raffle prizes. (Kids books, Free massage certificate, Mary Kay gift bag)
2:00 pm to 3:00 pm Clean up!
$
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