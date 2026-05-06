Beaches Right In Your Back Yard! Better Beaches.

11:00 to 12:30 pm Water Safety activities. Careers in Aquatics. Free play bucket for kids. Face painting.

12: 30 to 1: 00 pm Lunch! Introduce Red Cross Water Safety Ambassadors and swim graduates

1:00 to 1:45 pm What is a "Water Watcher"?

Why you need to protect your skin?

What makes a good life jacket?





1:45 pm to 2:00 pm Give out raffle prizes. (Kids books, Free massage certificate, Mary Kay gift bag)

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm Clean up!