Beacon 2026 Student Sports Banquet

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About this event
Beacon High School, 522 West 44th Street, NYC
All student ticket proceeds go toward making this a memorable event and supporting Beacon Athletics! If you have issues registering or buying a ticket, please reach out to your coach to be included. Our goal is to ensure all athletes can attend. Want to give more? Use the additional donation option below. Questions? Contact Marla Barr (P '28) at [email protected].
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