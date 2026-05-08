Offered by

Beacon Arts

About this shop

Beacon Arts' Merch May 9th St Fair

Beacon Arts Street Fair Buttons
$5

1 inch custom Street Fair logo button.

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Beacon Hill Forever sticker
$5

Original art sticker - supports Beacon Arts mission.

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Beacon Hill Icons - Silk screen print on archival paper
$200

Original limited series print, numbered and signed by Shayla Hufana.

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Beacon Hill Icons/ Shayla Hufana design T-shirt
$30

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in three sizes and black or white colors. Silk screen printed by Concuss Creations.

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Beacon Hill 206 Tee Shirt
$20

Concuss Creation silk screen cottonT-shirt

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Book of poetry
$10

Limited edition of original poetry from local poet/ participants in our Beacon Bards Series.

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Bob Jones original Oil Painting
$300

Original artwork, framed and signed by Robert (Bob) Allen Jones.

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Bob Jones Study in Oil
$50

Oil study for portrait, no signature or frame.

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Bob Jones Blank Card Pack
$6

3 blank cards with envelopes and original art by Bob Jones

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Bob Jones blank card
$3

blank Card and envelope with print of Bob Jones oil painting

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Add a donation for Beacon Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!