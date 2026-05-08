Beacon Arts' Merch May 9th St Fair

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1 inch custom Street Fair logo button.
Original art sticker - supports Beacon Arts mission.
Original limited series print, numbered and signed by Shayla Hufana.
Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in three sizes and black or white colors. Silk screen printed by Concuss Creations.
Concuss Creation silk screen cottonT-shirt
Limited edition of original poetry from local poet/ participants in our Beacon Bards Series.
Original artwork, framed and signed by Robert (Bob) Allen Jones.
Oil study for portrait, no signature or frame.
3 blank cards with envelopes and original art by Bob Jones
blank Card and envelope with print of Bob Jones oil painting
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!