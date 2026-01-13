Beacon Foundation Incorporated

Hosted by

Beacon Foundation Incorporated

About this event

Beacon Foundation Annual 2026 Golf Tournament

770 Old Richburg Rd

Chester, SC 29706, USA

Mulligan & Red Tee Package: SINGLE Package
$25

Mulligan Packages (Includes 2 Mulligans and 1 Red Tee per person)

Individual Package - $25 per person

Mulligan & Red Tee Package: TEAM Package
$80

Mulligan Packages (Includes 2 Mulligans and 1 Red Tee per person)

Team Package - $80 per team of 4 people

Hole Sponsor
$100

1 of 18 Golf Holes available for signage sponsorship during the event.

GREEN Sponsor Packages
$300

No Golf Team)

Includes Print Advertising during golf tournament

Gold Sponsor Package
$700

(1 Golf Team Included)

Includes Print & Virtual Advertising

PLATINUM Package
$1,000

(Includes 1Team of 4 Golfers

Includes one team mulligan package (Includes 2 Mulligans and 1 Red Tee per person)

Includes Print & Virtual Advertising golf tournament & Beacon Foundation Website Advertising for 1 year.

Bonus - Additional Golf Teams can be added at $300 per extra golf team (no mulligans included)

PLATINUM Package BONUS Extra Team
$300

PLATINUM Package BONUS Extra Team

Bonus - Additional Golf Teams can be added at $300 per extra golf team (no mulligans included)

MUST Purchase $1,000 PLATINUM Package to qualify

Vendor Package
$250

Single Vendor Space to set up and market your services on th event day & Virtual Ads

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