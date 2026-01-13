Beacon Foundation Annual 2026 Golf Tournament

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About this event
Mulligan Packages (Includes 2 Mulligans and 1 Red Tee per person)
Individual Package - $25 per person
Mulligan Packages (Includes 2 Mulligans and 1 Red Tee per person)
Team Package - $80 per team of 4 people
1 of 18 Golf Holes available for signage sponsorship during the event.
No Golf Team)
Includes Print Advertising during golf tournament
(1 Golf Team Included)
Includes Print & Virtual Advertising
(Includes 1Team of 4 Golfers
Includes one team mulligan package (Includes 2 Mulligans and 1 Red Tee per person)
Includes Print & Virtual Advertising golf tournament & Beacon Foundation Website Advertising for 1 year.
Bonus - Additional Golf Teams can be added at $300 per extra golf team (no mulligans included)
PLATINUM Package BONUS Extra Team
Bonus - Additional Golf Teams can be added at $300 per extra golf team (no mulligans included)
MUST Purchase $1,000 PLATINUM Package to qualify
Single Vendor Space to set up and market your services on th event day & Virtual Ads
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