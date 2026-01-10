NAMI Will-Grundy

BeActive 2026 Sponsorship

4000 W Jefferson St

Joliet, IL 60431, USA

Diamond Level
$2,500

Prominent name/logo displayed at event.

Promotion on website & social media, & t-shirt.

Info table at event.

Items in swag bag.

Platinum Level
$1,000

Name/logo displayed at event.

Promotion on website & social media, & t-shirt.

Info table at event.

Items in swag bag.

Gold Level
$500

Name/logo displayed at event.

Promotion on website & social media, & t-shirt.

Info table at event.

Silver Level
$250

Name displayed at event.

Promotion on website & social media, & t-shirt.

Bronze Level
$100

Name displayed at event.

Social media posting.

