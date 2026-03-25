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Beahive Affordable Housing Outreach Inc

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Beahive Affordable Housing Outreach Inc's Silent Auction

Marc Jacobs Patchwork Mini Bag item
Marc Jacobs Patchwork Mini Bag item
Marc Jacobs Patchwork Mini Bag item
Marc Jacobs Patchwork Mini Bag
$100

Starting bid

Chic, statement style.

This designer mini bag features a unique patchwork design that adds a bold, fashionable touch to any outfit. Perfect for day or night.


Susquehanna Valley Country Club – Foursome Golf Package
$90

Starting bid

Hit the course in style.

Enjoy a round of golf for four, including green fees and cart access. Perfect for a day out with friends or colleagues.


Allenberry Resort & Spa – Creekside Couples Package item
Allenberry Resort & Spa – Creekside Couples Package
$300

Starting bid

Relax, unwind, and reconnect.

Enjoy a romantic overnight getaway featuring a couples massage (or $250 spa credit), $100 dining credit, champagne, late checkout, and special keepsakes. The perfect escape for two.

Value: $800

Dirty Dog Hauling – $500 Gift Certificate item
Dirty Dog Hauling – $500 Gift Certificate
$200

Starting bid

Just in time for spring cleaning.

Clear the clutter with this $500 hauling credit. Perfect for cleanouts, moving prep, or reclaiming your space with ease.


Hits 360 Media – Headshot Package item
Hits 360 Media – Headshot Package
$150

Starting bid

Elevate your image.

Professional headshot package perfect for LinkedIn, branding, or business use. Capture a polished, confident look that reflects your best self.


Forever Mine Diamonds – Moissanite Baguette Tennis Bracelet item
Forever Mine Diamonds – Moissanite Baguette Tennis Bracelet
$125

Starting bid

Timeless sparkle for any occasion.

.925 sterling silver tennis bracelet featuring elegant 8 ct total weight moissanite baguette stones for a sleek, modern sparkle.

Forever Mine Diamonds – Moissanite Tennis Bracelet item
Forever Mine Diamonds – Moissanite Tennis Bracelet
$125

Starting bid

Timeless sparkle for any occasion.

14K rose gold–plated .925 sterling silver tennis bracelet featuring 8 ct total weight moissanite stones for a refined, radiant finish.


Kicks 4 All- Soccer Training Bundle & Beverage Tub Set item
Kicks 4 All- Soccer Training Bundle & Beverage Tub Set
$80

Starting bid

Perfect for athletes and soccer enthusiasts alike! Score big with this unique package featuring a durable metal beverage tub—perfect for entertaining—paired with a soccer training experience from ProVision Soccer Academy. Includes five one-hour individual training sessions, a size 5 soccer ball, shin guards, and two Nike short-sleeve shirts (Adult Medium) featuring Kicks 4 All Foundation and ProVision Soccer Academy logos.

Hits 360 Media- Dauphin County Wine and Jazz Festival item
Hits 360 Media- Dauphin County Wine and Jazz Festival
$40

Starting bid

A great package for music lovers and wine enthusiasts alike!

Enjoy a weekend of smooth jazz and local flavors with tickets for two to the Dauphin County Wine & Jazz Festival on September 12 & 13. This experience also includes a bottle of wine and a set of wine glasses—perfect for setting the vibe at home or getting into the festival spirit early.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!