Beahive Affordable Housing Outreach Inc's Silent Auction

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Chic, statement style.
This designer mini bag features a unique patchwork design that adds a bold, fashionable touch to any outfit. Perfect for day or night.
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Hit the course in style.
Enjoy a round of golf for four, including green fees and cart access. Perfect for a day out with friends or colleagues.
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Relax, unwind, and reconnect.
Enjoy a romantic overnight getaway featuring a couples massage (or $250 spa credit), $100 dining credit, champagne, late checkout, and special keepsakes. The perfect escape for two.
Value: $800
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Just in time for spring cleaning.
Clear the clutter with this $500 hauling credit. Perfect for cleanouts, moving prep, or reclaiming your space with ease.
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Elevate your image.
Professional headshot package perfect for LinkedIn, branding, or business use. Capture a polished, confident look that reflects your best self.
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Timeless sparkle for any occasion.
.925 sterling silver tennis bracelet featuring elegant 8 ct total weight moissanite baguette stones for a sleek, modern sparkle.
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Timeless sparkle for any occasion.
14K rose gold–plated .925 sterling silver tennis bracelet featuring 8 ct total weight moissanite stones for a refined, radiant finish.
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Perfect for athletes and soccer enthusiasts alike! Score big with this unique package featuring a durable metal beverage tub—perfect for entertaining—paired with a soccer training experience from ProVision Soccer Academy. Includes five one-hour individual training sessions, a size 5 soccer ball, shin guards, and two Nike short-sleeve shirts (Adult Medium) featuring Kicks 4 All Foundation and ProVision Soccer Academy logos.
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A great package for music lovers and wine enthusiasts alike!
Enjoy a weekend of smooth jazz and local flavors with tickets for two to the Dauphin County Wine & Jazz Festival on September 12 & 13. This experience also includes a bottle of wine and a set of wine glasses—perfect for setting the vibe at home or getting into the festival spirit early.
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