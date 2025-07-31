Beahive’s Fall Mini Golf Fundraiser

All ticket rates include:
✔️ 1 team of 4 players
✔️ Access to 18 holes of mini golf
✔️ Clubs, ball, and event equipment
✔️ Food voucher for each participant
Perfect for individuals or small businesses who want to show support while enjoying a day of community fun.
✔️ 1 team of 4 players
✔️ Access to 18 holes of mini golf
✔️ Club, ball, and event equipment
✔️ Food voucher for each participant
✔️ Recognition on Beahive’s website and social media
✔️ Shout-out on social media
Support the mission and increase your business's visibility.
Help us build homes—and legacies—for Central PA families.✔️ 2 team of 4 players
8 left!
Lead the Hive and maximize your impact.✔️ 3 teams of 4 players
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!