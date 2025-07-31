Beahive’s Fall Mini Golf Fundraiser

600 Riverside Dr

Harrisburg, PA 17101, USA

Group Ticket
$160
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

All ticket rates include:
✔️ 1 team of 4 players
✔️ Access to 18 holes of mini golf
✔️ Clubs, ball, and event equipment
✔️ Food voucher for each participant

💛 Friend of the Hive
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Perfect for individuals or small businesses who want to show support while enjoying a day of community fun.
✔️ 1 team of 4 players
✔️ Access to 18 holes of mini golf
✔️ Club, ball, and event equipment
✔️ Food voucher for each participant
✔️ Recognition on Beahive’s website and social media

✔️ Shout-out on social media

🍯 Honeybee Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Support the mission and increase your business's visibility.

  • All benefits above of the Friend of the Hive, plus:
  • Logo included on printed event materials
🐝 Builder Bee Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Help us build homes—and legacies—for Central PA families.✔️ 2 team of 4 players

  • All lower-tiered sponsorship benefits, plus:
  • Logo displayed at one mini golf hole
  • Special “Builder Bee” recognition in post-event recap video
👑 Queen Bee Sponsor (Premier Sponsor)
$2,500

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Lead the Hive and maximize your impact.✔️ 3 teams of 4 players

  • All lower-tiered sponsorship benefits, plus:
  • Speaking opportunity or featured business spotlight at the event
  • Complimentary vendor table
  • First choice of team start placement
  • Dedicated thank-you post across all Beahive platforms
