BEan Aug 4th Week Extended CARE AND LARP!

Village Defense 4 mornings item
Village Defense 4 mornings
$90

Bring your sense of adventure and get ready for some hearty competition! This specialty breakout class will be offered four sessions during regular survival camp week.


Don’t miss your chance to defend the village and explore something creative!


Once your wilderness settlement is established, it’s time to protect it from invaders! In this action-packed class, students will use foam boffer weapons to learn the fundamentals of defense, combat strategy, self control, fun and team playing.


  • teamwork
  • communication
  • good sportsmanship
  • FUN!

    Live Action Role Play (LARP) community that blends strategy, agility, and fun.
After Camp Care AM and PM week
$199

Give yourself a little extra time for the day.

Monday After Care drop at 8:30 AM and stay until 5:00
$60

Give yourself a little extra time for the day.

Tuesday After Care drop at 8:30 AM and stay until 5:00
$60

Give yourself a little extra time for the day.

Wednesday After Care drop at 8:30 AM and stay until 5:00
$60

Give yourself a little extra time for the day.

Thursday After Care drop at 8:30 AM and stay until 5:00
$60

Give yourself a little extra time for the day.

Friday After Care drop at 8:30 AM and stay until 5:00
$60

Give yourself a little extra time for the day.

