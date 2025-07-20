BEan FUN June 28th Camp! LARP VILLAGE DEFENSE AND EXTENDED!

Village Defense 4 mornings item
Village Defense 4 mornings item
Village Defense 4 mornings item
Village Defense 4 mornings
$90

Bring your sense of adventure and get ready for some hearty competition! This specialty breakout class will be offered four sessions during regular survival camp week.


Don’t miss your chance to defend the village and explore something creative!


Once your wilderness settlement is established, it’s time to protect it from invaders! In this action-packed class, students will use foam boffer weapons to learn the fundamentals of defense, combat strategy, self control, fun and team playing.


  • teamwork
  • communication
  • good sportsmanship
  • FUN!

    Live Action Role Play (LARP) community that blends strategy, agility, and fun.
After Camp Care until 4:15pm week
$142

Give yourself a little extra time for the day.

Monday After Care until 4:15 pm item
Monday After Care until 4:15 pm
$35

Give yourself a little extra time for the day.

Tuesday After Care until 4:15 pm
$35

Give yourself a little extra time for the day.

Wednesday After Care until 4:15pm
$35

Pick your student up at 4 and give yourself a little extra time for the day.

Thursday After Care until 4:15pm
$35

Give yourself a little extra time for the day.

Friday After Care until 4:15pm
$35

Give yourself a little extra time for the day.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!