BEan IN NATURE EXTRAS JUNE 30-JULY 3RD! HOLIDAY HOURS AND CERAMICS

Looking for a break from the hot summer sun? Love getting your hands dirty? Join us for a hands-on pottery class! Students will learn how to create both functional and sculptural pieces using earthen clay. Finished pieces will be fired in a kiln and returned to students—pickup instructions will be provided. Each class will also explore the rich history of ceramics, including how Indigenous peoples refined and used clay for cooking, storage, art, and medicine. This specialty breakout class will be offered twice during regular camp hours. Don’t miss the chance to dig into something new!

