BEan In Nature's Specialty Breakout Classes

Once your wilderness settlement is established, it’s time to protect it from invaders! In this action-packed class, students will use foam boffer weapons to learn the fundamentals of defense and combat strategy. We'll cover basic techniques for short and long swords, shields, staves, and flails—while building teamwork, communication, and good sportsmanship. Campers will also dive into Jugger, a dynamic sport developed within the Live Action Role Play (LARP) community that blends strategy, agility, and fun. Bring your sense of adventure and get ready for some hearty competition! This specialty breakout class will be offered twice during regular camp hours. Don’t miss your chance to defend the village and explore something creative!

Once your wilderness settlement is established, it’s time to protect it from invaders! In this action-packed class, students will use foam boffer weapons to learn the fundamentals of defense and combat strategy. We'll cover basic techniques for short and long swords, shields, staves, and flails—while building teamwork, communication, and good sportsmanship. Campers will also dive into Jugger, a dynamic sport developed within the Live Action Role Play (LARP) community that blends strategy, agility, and fun. Bring your sense of adventure and get ready for some hearty competition! This specialty breakout class will be offered twice during regular camp hours. Don’t miss your chance to defend the village and explore something creative!

seeMoreDetailsMobile