Bear Fair 2025 Auction

Enjoy a spectacular flight above Cragsmoor in a high-performance sailplane. Soar with the eagles and view the

Catskills and the Hudson Valley from a whole new perspective. Your flight begins and ends at Wurtsboro airport. You are towed aloft behind our

classic L-19 towplane and released over the Shawangunk ridge in Cragsmoor. Your pilot will navigate the rising air

currents created by thermals and winds against the ridge to provide a graceful tour

of the area. If you are interested you can try your hand at flying with the dual

controls. When it comes time to land, your pilot will execute a precision landing to our 3000 foot long runway. Things to Know

• Wear comfortable, weather appropriate clothing.

Sunglasses and a hat

are recommended.

• Bring your camera or a phone to take photos.

• Flight duration is roughly 30 minutes.

• Weather dependent – coordinate with your pilot on the day before the planned flight

• Maximum passenger weight is 200 lbs Meet Your Pilot: • Cragsmoor resident Erik Mann has been flying gliders for over 40 years and has nearly 4000 hours of

experience.

• He holds FAA commercial and flight instructor ratings.

• He has raced sailplanes and flown flights in excess of 600 miles in his ASG-29 racing glider.

• Contact: (201)618-8663















