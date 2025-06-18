Bear Fair 2025 Auction

Hosted by
Meet Henry and Elsie, a charming pair of Blueberry Picker Mice. Dressed in 1930s country attire this duo captures the spirit of simpler times with the depiction of the two characters returning from a busy day of harvest atop the Ridge. Henry comes equipped with a classic berry-picking basket strapped to his back, while Elsie carries her very own woven gathering basket filled to the brim with robust ripe berries. The figurines are expertly hand-knitted and embroidered using 100% wool yarn and stand roughly 7 inches tall. The vintage character and thoughtful detail make Henry and Elsie a wonderful addition to any home that celebrates craftsmanship, whimsy, and nostalgia.
Bid on a professional teeth whitening treatment provided by Dr. Frederick Solomon of Tribeca Smiles, one of NYC’s premier cosmetic dentists (and President of the Cragsmoor Association!)
A quick visit at the downtown NYC office will have your smile sparkling and your support shining through for the great cause of keeping Bear Hill safe and pristine for all to cherish and enjoy!
Kindly donated by local wood craftsman John LaForge, this one-of-a-kind hand-made cutting board is shaped from locally sourced black walnut that was harvested from a naturally fallen haphazard tree. It is an expression of sustainability that reflects a respect for the land, something we all try to embrace here on the mountain.
This beautiful piece is marked by characteristic rich tones and flowing patterns unique to walnut grain. It is thoughtfully shaped and finely finished, and is truly ideal for kitchen prep or as an impressive serving piece that is as beautiful and artful as it is durable and functional. Check out John’s shop, Out of the Woods Rustics, on Cragsmoor Road if you wish to explore more of his expertly crafted, functional art pieces that reflect commitment to sustainable forestry practices and preservation of our natural land.
Celebrate the spirit of community with a lovingly prepared Korean dinner for four, donated by Jane Kim and Mama Kim at Café Gom, named after the Korean word for “bear.”
Enjoy a curated flavorful journey, featuring hallmarks of traditional Korean cuisine with your choice of main dishes such as savory bulgogi or comforting kimchi jjigae, served alongside steamed rice, Mama Kim’s homemade kimchi, and a selection of traditional banchan (assorted side dishes).
This is a delicious and memorable way to share both a meal and a truly unique experience with friends and family, all while supporting our treasured Bear Hill!
Former Broadway conductor Andrew Wilder (along with his wife Karen Wells) will host up to ten guests in a musical exploration of Richard Rodgers, one of the greatest Broadway composers of all time. Live musical demonstrations and performances to be enjoyed alongside a cheese and wine course.
Enjoy a spectacular flight above Cragsmoor in a high-performance sailplane. Soar with the eagles and view the
Catskills and the Hudson Valley from a whole new perspective. Your flight begins and ends at Wurtsboro airport. You are towed aloft behind our
classic L-19 towplane and released over the Shawangunk ridge in Cragsmoor. Your pilot will navigate the rising air
currents created by thermals and winds against the ridge to provide a graceful tour
of the area. If you are interested you can try your hand at flying with the dual
controls. When it comes time to land, your pilot will execute a precision landing to our 3000 foot long runway. Things to Know
• Wear comfortable, weather appropriate clothing.
Sunglasses and a hat
are recommended.
• Bring your camera or a phone to take photos.
• Flight duration is roughly 30 minutes.
• Weather dependent – coordinate with your pilot on the day before the planned flight
• Maximum passenger weight is 200 lbs Meet Your Pilot: • Cragsmoor resident Erik Mann has been flying gliders for over 40 years and has nearly 4000 hours of
experience.
• He holds FAA commercial and flight instructor ratings.
• He has raced sailplanes and flown flights in excess of 600 miles in his ASG-29 racing glider.
• Contact: (201)618-8663
Presenting for your consideration: a charming trio of hand-knitted Bears, dressed in smart, colorful attire. The ursine family of three would be happy to adorn a bookshelf, grace a playroom, or rest atop a cozy cabin fireplace mantel.
Papa Bear (12” tall) wears a jaunty green cap embellished by a bright red feather. Sporting his blue tweed jacket, he is ready for a leisurely stroll through the woods.
Mama Bear (12” tall) is elegantly outfitted in a bright citron apron layered over a maroon dress skirt. With her soft cream shawl, she is the picture of mountain hamlet grace.
The little Cub (9” tall) sports a cheerful red kerchief and green cap. He is all set and ready for adventures at sleep-away camp.
Each figurine was crafted using 100% wool yarn and stuffed with mildew resistant fill. Accent detail was embroidered with care to enhance the personality and character of each bear. Together, the handsome trio forms a true collector’s set and a delightful heirloom for generations to come.
This year, we are beyond honored and grateful to have Mr. Charles Broderson lend his extraordinary talent and graciously agree to paint one of our plywood bear Cubs.
A pioneering New York artist, Mr. Broderson has transformed the world of photography and advertising through his visionary hand-painted backdrops, leaving an enduring impact on the creative world.
Now, Charles has generously donated his time and creativity to bring this one-of-a-kind Cub to life, a piece unlike anything we’ve ever seen, with a breathtaking woodland scene highlighting a patch of delicate Queen Anne’s Lace against a shadowy forest backdrop.. Crafted from sturdy plywood and painted in Broderson’s refined style, this delightful sculpture is both adorable and striking, and would be a lovely statement piece on any Cragsmoor lawn.
If you ask us, however, this masterpiece really does belong indoors, featured prominently and cherished dearly.
Grayson Cox is a New York-based artist who has been instrumental in establishing a contemporary art presence in Cragsmoor, where he and his partner, Hollis, have worked magic turning the woods on their property into a veritable open-air gallery filled with an array of wonderful works of sculpture. Grayson’s work often balances conceptual inquiry with playful humor, making him a perfect match for this whimsical project.
For this special piece, Grayson has taken one of our life-sized plywood Big Bears and reimagined it, applying his signature blend of wit and bold visual language. The result is a striking, one-of-a-kind double-sided work: one side features traditional black bear imagery that complements the silhouette, while the opposite side offers a humorous bonus painting - a surprise to be revealed on the day of the Fair.
Whether installed indoors as a contemporary art piece or displayed outdoors as a fabulous garden sculpture, this large painted bear is sure to spark conversation, admiration, and just the right amount of fear.
