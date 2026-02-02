Bell Hill Academy Ptc

Offered by

Bell Hill Academy Ptc

About this shop

Bear Mercado

T-shirt item
T-shirt item
T-shirt
$13.07

Heavy Cotton T's - add your favorite BHA logo!

Long Sleeve T-shirt item
Long Sleeve T-shirt item
Long Sleeve T-shirt
$16.33

Heavy Cotton Long Sleeve T's - add your favorite BHA logo!

Crew Neck Sweatshirts item
Crew Neck Sweatshirts item
Crew Neck Sweatshirts
$18.51

Cozy 50/50 cotton-fleece blend crewneck sweatshirt - add your favorite BHA logo!

Hooded Sweatshirt item
Hooded Sweatshirt item
Hooded Sweatshirt
$23.95

Cozy 50/50 cotton-fleece blend hooded sweatshirt - add your favorite BHA logo!

Zip-up Hoodie item
Zip-up Hoodie item
Zip-up Hoodie
$30.49

Cozy 50/50 cotton-fleece blend hooded sweatshirt - add your favorite BHA logo!

BHA Ball Cap item
BHA Ball Cap
$16.33

BHA Logo Cap

Holographic BHA Sticker item
Holographic BHA Sticker
$3.27

Bring your Bear Pride with you everywhere you go with this 3 inch holographic BHA Logo sticker. Make's a great addition to your water bottle!

BHA Logo Magnet item
BHA Logo Magnet
$4.36

Hang your child's beautiful artwork, report card or school notices on your fridge in style!

Bear Pride Earrings item
Bear Pride Earrings item
Bear Pride Earrings
$6.53

Show off your Bear Pride with these sweet little earrings!

BHA Tote Bag item
BHA Tote Bag
$8.71

Make a Pawsitive impression with a cute BHA Logo tote bag!

Add a donation for Bell Hill Academy Ptc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!