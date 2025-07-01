Bear Necessities Charity Inc's Shop

Car Freshies item
Car Freshies item
Car Freshies item
Car Freshies
$10
We have two types of Car Freshies available, Mirror hanging, and Vent clip Freshies which comes as a pair. We have several different molds available that can be made upon request.
Freshies item
Freshies item
Freshies item
Freshies
$10
Just a heads up, some of these molds have already been donated, but we still have plenty left. If you’re interested in one but can’t find it, just shoot me an email and I’ll be happy to help. I have a ton of molds, so I can’t list them all here.
Car Freshies (Copy) item
Car Freshies (Copy) item
Car Freshies (Copy) item
Car Freshies (Copy)
$10
We have two types of Car Freshies available, Mirror hanging, and Vent clip Freshies which comes as a pair. We have several different molds available that can be made upon request.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing