Bear River Shotgun Team

Hosted by

Bear River Shotgun Team

About this event

Bear River Sporting Clays Tournament 2026

5393 Waltz Rd

Rio Oso, CA 95674, USA

Gold Sponsorship
$1,450
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Included In Gold sponsorship:
*Logo and advertising on social media.
*Signage at one station or side event.
*One squad entry (6 shooters) + Lunch
*Recognition during the event
*6 side event tickets
*Water Station with custom ice chest or water despenser keepsake
*6 Golden raffle ticket for a chance to win a gun*

Station Sponsorship
$650

Included In station sponsorship:
*Logo and advertising on social media
*Signage at one station or side event
*Recognition during the event

*2 Lunch Tickets

Lunch Sponsorship
$1,000

Include in Lunch Sponsorship:

*Logo and Advertising on Social Media

*Signage at Lunch Venue

*Recognition Durning Event

*2 Lunch Tickets

*Custom Ice Chest or Water Despenser

Coffee/Breakfast Sponsor
$400

Included in Sponsorship:

*Logo and Advertising on Social Media

*Signage at Coffee Station

*Recognition During Event

Snack Cart Sponsor
$400

Included in Sponsorship:

*Logo and Advertising on Social Media

*Signage on Snack Cart

*Recognition Durning Event

Squad of 6
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

100 Target Tournament, tri-tip lunch to follow for a squad of 6. SAVE $150 over the individual rate.

Individual Shooter
$125

100 Target Tournament, tri-tip lunch to follow. Individuals will be squadded with other individual shooters.

Non-Shooter Lunch
$25
Add a donation for Bear River Shotgun Team

$

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