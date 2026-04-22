Bear River Sporting Clays Tournament 2026

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About this event
Included In Gold sponsorship:
*Logo and advertising on social media.
*Signage at one station or side event.
*One squad entry (6 shooters) + Lunch
*Recognition during the event
*6 side event tickets
*Water Station with custom ice chest or water despenser keepsake
*6 Golden raffle ticket for a chance to win a gun*
Included In station sponsorship:
*Logo and advertising on social media
*Signage at one station or side event
*Recognition during the event
*2 Lunch Tickets
Include in Lunch Sponsorship:
*Logo and Advertising on Social Media
*Signage at Lunch Venue
*Recognition Durning Event
*2 Lunch Tickets
*Custom Ice Chest or Water Despenser
Included in Sponsorship:
*Logo and Advertising on Social Media
*Signage at Coffee Station
*Recognition During Event
Included in Sponsorship:
*Logo and Advertising on Social Media
*Signage on Snack Cart
*Recognition Durning Event
100 Target Tournament, tri-tip lunch to follow for a squad of 6. SAVE $150 over the individual rate.
100 Target Tournament, tri-tip lunch to follow. Individuals will be squadded with other individual shooters.
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