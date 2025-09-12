Bear River Shotgun Team

Bear River Shotgun Team

Bear River Sporting Clays Tournament Raffle & Extras

5393 Waltz Rd

Rio Oso, CA 95674, USA

Raffle
$20

Sheet of 20 tickets

Raffle Tickets 6 Sheets for $100
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Sheet of 20 tickets, 120 tickets for $100. Save $20

Golden Ticket
$40

1 in 50 chance to win a Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro. While Supplies Last

3 Golden Tickets
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

3 in 50 chance to win a Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro. Save $20 when you buy 3 Golden Raffle Tickets. While Supplies Last

Golden Raffle Pack
$250

$340 value for only $250, 300 (15 sheets of 20) General Raffle Tickets and 1 Golden Ticket. While supplies last

Fun & Games Pack
$220

$260 Value for $220, 240 General Raffle Tickets, 1 entry to Raging Rabbits, 1 entry to Perfect Pairs

Deck Of Cards Game
$20
Individual Shooter
$100

100 Target Tournament, tri-tip lunch to follow. Individuals will be squadded with other individual shooters.

Squad of 6
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

100 Target Tournament, tri-tip lunch to follow for a squad of 6. SAVE $50 over the individual rate.

Non-Shooter Lunch
$25
Add a donation for Bear River Shotgun Team

$

