Silent Auction for Bears & Manatees

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Starting bid
https://clydebutcher.com/products/everglades-triptych
Original silver gelatin photo. Limited edition photograph developed from Clyde Butcher original large format film. Signed and numbered. Includes certificate of authenticity. 12.25 in X 26.25 in. Sells for $1,550
Starting bid
Clyde Butcher, 13"X16" photograph in white mat, Everglades National Park
Starting bid
Clyde Butcher, 13"X16" photograph in white mat, Homosassa, Florida
Starting bid
Clyde Butcher, 13"X16" photograph in white mat, Western Everglades
Starting bid
Clyde Butcher, 13"X16" photograph in white mat, Jupiter Florida
Starting bid
Clyde Butcher, 3"X16" photograph in white mat, Everglades National Park
Starting bid
Clyde Butcher, 13"X16" photograph in white mat, Everglades National Park
Starting bid
Clyde Butcher, 13"X16" photograph in white mat, Everglades National Park
Starting bid
3 bears swimming, 12"X36" print of original artwork designed by renowned artist and illustrator, Joyce Cleveland
Starting bid
15” x 30” original artwork by Paul Arsenault. Value: $450.
Starting bid
Clyde Butcher’s largest coffee table book, a 50-year retrospective.
Starting bid
3-Step Arch Support System with Lifetime Warranty
Pair of Brooks Shoes
Med Massager oscillating foot massager
Keester Back and Hip seat cushion
Approximate value of package $2,000
Winning package is available only at either the Naples or Ft. Myers locations. Winner must visit one of these two store locations to be fitted for the personalized arch supports.
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