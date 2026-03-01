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Bear Warriors United Inc

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Silent Auction for Bears & Manatees

Clyde Butcher Everglades Living Flow Triptych item
Clyde Butcher Everglades Living Flow Triptych
$550

Starting bid

https://clydebutcher.com/products/everglades-triptych

Original silver gelatin photo. Limited edition photograph developed from Clyde Butcher original large format film. Signed and numbered. Includes certificate of authenticity. 12.25 in X 26.25 in. Sells for $1,550

Little Shark Tunnel item
Little Shark Tunnel
$15

Starting bid

Clyde Butcher, 13"X16" photograph in white mat, Everglades National Park

Seven Cabbage cut item
Seven Cabbage cut
$15

Starting bid

Clyde Butcher, 13"X16" photograph in white mat, Homosassa, Florida

Fakahatchee Strand 3 item
Fakahatchee Strand 3
$15

Starting bid

Clyde Butcher, 13"X16" photograph in white mat, Western Everglades

Loxahatchee River item
Loxahatchee River
$15

Starting bid

Clyde Butcher, 13"X16" photograph in white mat, Jupiter Florida

Conservation 5 item
Conservation 5
$15

Starting bid

Clyde Butcher, 3"X16" photograph in white mat, Everglades National Park

Little Butler Nut Key 1 Bay Florida item
Little Butler Nut Key 1 Bay Florida
$15

Starting bid

Clyde Butcher, 13"X16" photograph in white mat, Everglades National Park

Shell Key Florida Bay item
Shell Key Florida Bay
$15

Starting bid

Clyde Butcher, 13"X16" photograph in white mat, Everglades National Park

Safe Crossing item
Safe Crossing
$235

Starting bid

3 bears swimming, 12"X36" print of original artwork designed by renowned artist and illustrator, Joyce Cleveland

Shelling at Barefoot Beach item
Shelling at Barefoot Beach
$225

Starting bid

15” x 30” original artwork by Paul Arsenault. Value: $450.

Lifeworks in Photography item
Lifeworks in Photography
$275

Starting bid

Clyde Butcher’s largest coffee table book, a 50-year retrospective.

  • 176 Glossy Pages with 119 photographs
  • Bonded leather cover with dust jacket
  • Book measures 16" x 14" - open size 32" x 14"
  • Packaged in an elegant box
  • Thirteen double-page spreads across 12 chapters
The Good Feet Store item
The Good Feet Store
$1,000

Starting bid

3-Step Arch Support System with Lifetime Warranty

Pair of Brooks Shoes

Med Massager oscillating foot massager

Keester Back and Hip seat cushion

Approximate value of package $2,000


Winning package is available only at either the Naples or Ft. Myers locations.  Winner must visit one of these two store locations to be fitted for the personalized arch supports.

 

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