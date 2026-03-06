Bear Witness, Brave Welcome

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About this event
Please help PUUC cover the cost of this workshop by giving the suggested donation of $30.00
All are welcome, regardless of ability to pay. A donation jar will be available at the workshops if you'd like to contribute more to help cover someone else's registration or if you can't afford $30 but want to contribute what you can. Together, we are making these workshops (and CB's livelihood) possible.
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