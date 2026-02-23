Bearbotics 4068's Swag Shop

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Please note: we do not make money on these hoodies. We ask non team members to add a donation help us out a bit!! Pick-up after payment only.
A simple Buff for those cold days... We ask non team members to add a donation help us out a bit!! Pick-up after payment only. One size fits all.
The favorite lid for all Bears. One size fits all.
You've seen them on SM and now their out in public. "For real" warm! One size fits all.
Team TShirt - please note size needed!
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