Bearbotics 4068

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Bearbotics 4068

About this shop

Bearbotics 4068's Swag Shop

Hoodie item
Hoodie
$21

Please note: we do not make money on these hoodies. We ask non team members to add a donation help us out a bit!! Pick-up after payment only.

1
4068 Buff item
4068 Buff
$5

A simple Buff for those cold days... We ask non team members to add a donation help us out a bit!! Pick-up after payment only. One size fits all.

1
Fitted Hat-BearGear item
Fitted Hat-BearGear
$25

The favorite lid for all Bears. One size fits all.

1
Cozy Scarf item
Cozy Scarf
$20

You've seen them on SM and now their out in public. "For real" warm! One size fits all.

1
TShirt
$30

Team TShirt - please note size needed!

1
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