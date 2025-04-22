🏆 Bears Championship Chase Raffle 🏆

Hosted by
About this raffle
Enjoy a Frankie’s Family Fun Night! 🎳🍕 Gather the crew for an evening of games, laughs, and great food at Frankie’s — a $50 value of pure fun!
Hit the greens in style with a Skybrook Golf Club package! ⛳ Enjoy a round of 18 holes for four players at one of the region’s premier courses — a $400 value for an unforgettable day on the fairways.
Score big with this authentic Pittsburgh Steelers #56 football, personally signed by linebacker Alex Highsmith! A must-have for any fan, featuring official certification for authenticity and valued at approximately $300 - a standout piece worth showcasing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!