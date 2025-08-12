Bears San Diego Inc

About the memberships

Bears San Diego Memberships

Single Bears
$30

Valid for one year

Membership suited for a single Bear or Bear Fan. Paired Bears (Couples, SOs, etc.) are different.

Bear Pairs
$45

Valid for one year

Here's our membership for couples, however you determine that to be.

Bear Buds
$20

Valid for one year

This is for people who are also members of associated organizations, such as other Bear organizations from around the country. We'd like to ask you to please drop us an email at [email protected] letting us know what affiliate clubs or organizations you belong to and where they are located.

SD Care Bears
$20

Valid for one year

We recognize that financial hardships are a fact of life, and we offer this option for those who live with a Disability and have such hardships.

