Bears Without Borders Presents : Annual R.O.O.T.S Festival 2026

About this event
ONLY AVAILABLE FOR THE FIRST 300 TICKETS PURCHASED! 🤑
Your ticket makes an impact! 100% of proceeds go directly to M-A BWB Student Impact Leaders and their service projects.
See you there! 😎
Your ticket makes an impact! 100% of proceeds go directly to M-A BWB Student Impact Leaders and their service projects.
Don't miss out! 👻
Your ticket makes an impact! 100% of proceeds go directly to M-A BWB Student Impact Leaders and their service projects.
Only 200 spots available!
Your ticket makes an impact! 100% of proceeds go directly to M-A BWB Student Impact Leaders and their service projects.
Only 60 spots available!
Your ticket makes an impact! 100% of proceeds go directly to M-A BWB Student Impact Leaders and their service projects.
Only 50 spots available!
Your ticket makes an impact! 100% of proceeds go directly to M-A BWB Student Impact Leaders and their service projects.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!