Menlo Atherton High School Football Association

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Menlo Atherton High School Football Association

About this event

Bears Without Borders Presents : Annual R.O.O.T.S Festival 2026

555 Middlefield Rd

Atherton, CA 94027, USA

Early Voyagers - General Admissions
$10
Available until Apr 30

ONLY AVAILABLE FOR THE FIRST 300 TICKETS PURCHASED! 🤑

  • Please have your E-ticket or Print out available to scan in at the event
  • Wristbands will be available at the check in tables
  • Limited tickets available and this option will close once sold out
  • All purchases are final

Your ticket makes an impact! 100% of proceeds go directly to M-A BWB Student Impact Leaders and their service projects.

General Admissions
$20
Available until Apr 30

See you there! 😎

  • Please have your E-ticket or Print out available to scan in at the event
  • Wristbands will be available at the check in tables
  • Limited tickets available and this option will close once sold out
  • All purchases are final

Your ticket makes an impact! 100% of proceeds go directly to M-A BWB Student Impact Leaders and their service projects.

Last Call - General Admissions
$30

Don't miss out! 👻

  • Please have your E-ticket or Print out available to scan in at the event
  • Wristbands will be available at the check in tables
  • Limited tickets available and this option will close once sold out
  • All purchases are final

Your ticket makes an impact! 100% of proceeds go directly to M-A BWB Student Impact Leaders and their service projects.

Parking Pass [Zone 1]
$10

Only 200 spots available!

  • (1) vehicle entry per ticket scanned
  • No in and out is allowed
  • Limited tickets available and this option will close once sold out
  • All purchases are final


Your ticket makes an impact! 100% of proceeds go directly to M-A BWB Student Impact Leaders and their service projects.

Parking Pass [Zone 2]
$10

Only 60 spots available!

  • (1) vehicle entry per ticket scanned
  • No in and out is allowed
  • Limited tickets available and this option will close once sold out
  • All purchases are final

Your ticket makes an impact! 100% of proceeds go directly to M-A BWB Student Impact Leaders and their service projects.

Parking Pass [Zone 3]
$10

Only 50 spots available!

  • (1) vehicle entry per ticket scanned
  • No in and out is allowed
  • Limited tickets available and this option will close once sold out
  • All purchases are final

Your ticket makes an impact! 100% of proceeds go directly to M-A BWB Student Impact Leaders and their service projects.

Add a donation for Menlo Atherton High School Football Association

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