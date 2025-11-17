OHS Drill Booster Club

Offered by

OHS Drill Booster Club

About this shop

Bearzaar 2025

Bookmark - Pre-Made item
Bookmark - Pre-Made
$3

Pre-made custom calligraphy bookmark.

Bookmark - Custom item
Bookmark - Custom
$4

Custom calligraphy bookmark - select paper color, tassel color & up to 3 words.

Bow - Bedazzled item
Bow - Bedazzled
$8

Bedazzled Bow.

Bow - Plain item
Bow - Plain
$5

Plain white bow.

Car Wash Ticket item
Car Wash Ticket
$10

Car Wash Tickets to The Wave. Good for the basic "Riptide" Wash which is typically $13-$14!

Gift Tags item
Gift Tags
$10

5 gift tags for $10

Headband item
Headband
$12

Hand crafted, crocheted crown Headband/ear warmer.

Keychain item
Keychain
$2

Blue sparkle bow keychain.

Lunch Tote item
Lunch Tote
$20

Represent your Olympia Bears or Pepperettes in style with an insulated lunch tote!

Makeup Bag item
Makeup Bag
$5

Variety of designs of small makeup bags.

Ornament item
Ornament
$20

Hand painted ornaments.

Paperless Towels item
Paperless Towels
$30

Roll of 16 paperless towels.

Pom - Single item
Pom - Single
$6

One metallic pom.

Pom - Set item
Pom - Set
$10

Set of Poms.

Santa Hat item
Santa Hat
$25

Hand crafted, crocheted Santa Hat in various sizes!

Snapback Hat item
Snapback Hat
$20

Support your Olympia Bears and Pepperettes with a snapback hat!

Snowflake Ornament item
Snowflake Ornament
$4

Custom snowflake ornament up to 3 words.

Tags item
Tags
$5

Custom acrylic tags - initials, 1 letter or name.

T-Shirt item
T-Shirt
$10

Represent your Pepperettes in style! Available in adult sizes S-XL.

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