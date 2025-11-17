Bearzaar 2025

Offered by
About this shop
Pre-made custom calligraphy bookmark.
Custom calligraphy bookmark - select paper color, tassel color & up to 3 words.
Bedazzled Bow.
Plain white bow.
Car Wash Tickets to The Wave. Good for the basic "Riptide" Wash which is typically $13-$14!
5 gift tags for $10
Hand crafted, crocheted crown Headband/ear warmer.
Blue sparkle bow keychain.
Represent your Olympia Bears or Pepperettes in style with an insulated lunch tote!
Variety of designs of small makeup bags.
Hand painted ornaments.
Roll of 16 paperless towels.
One metallic pom.
Set of Poms.
Hand crafted, crocheted Santa Hat in various sizes!
Support your Olympia Bears and Pepperettes with a snapback hat!
Custom snowflake ornament up to 3 words.
Custom acrylic tags - initials, 1 letter or name.
Represent your Pepperettes in style! Available in adult sizes S-XL.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!