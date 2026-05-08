Offered by

Beast Texas Track Club

About this shop

Beast Texas Track Club's Shop

Speed Bands item
Speed Bands
$75

Resistant band Set for running

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Performance Analytic Vest item
Performance Analytic Vest
$100

Track athlete performance and development

Trip to Stealth Meet item
Trip to Stealth Meet
$40

Entrance to meet, food, and gas, will leave from longview mall 5am may 9

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Hallmark Meet Fee May 16th item
Hallmark Meet Fee May 16th
$13.50

For your child to compete not for regular admission, the fee is $12 but with the processing fee it increases to $13.50

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Timing system item
Timing system
$20

Needing to raise $2000 for each quantity is a share, we need 100 shares purchased to cover the rest of our needs.

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Mentorship Fund A Beast item
Mentorship Fund A Beast
$250

This fee will cover Uniform, Insurance, District fee, Regional fee, Junior Olympics and any other minor items.

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Add a donation for Beast Texas Track Club

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