Beast Texas Track Club's Shop

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About this shop
Resistant band Set for running
Track athlete performance and development
Entrance to meet, food, and gas, will leave from longview mall 5am may 9
For your child to compete not for regular admission, the fee is $12 but with the processing fee it increases to $13.50
Needing to raise $2000 for each quantity is a share, we need 100 shares purchased to cover the rest of our needs.
This fee will cover Uniform, Insurance, District fee, Regional fee, Junior Olympics and any other minor items.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!