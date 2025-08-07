BeastRob 10th Anniversary Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Add a little sparkle to your evening with these stunning Kendra Scott Abbie Gold Enamel Frame Statement Earrings. The perfect pop of BeastRob blue and style for any occasion, timeless, elegant, and uniquely you!
A wild day awaits! Enjoy a fun-filled family adventure at Zoo Atlanta for four, then refuel with a delicious meal for four at Taziki’s. Perfect for creating new memories together.
Breathe in the beauty of nature at the Atlanta Botanical Garden with four passes and a meal for four at Taziki’s. A serene day of blooms, bites, and bonding!
Instantly buy at $99 and receive a $500 gift card towards a fine art portrait experience and a complimentary portrait session ($250 value) for a total value of $750.
Details and Restrictions:
Our gift prints start at $147 (8x10) and our painted wall portraits start at $849 (16x20). Guests can decide how they want to spend their gift card during their initial consultation where we discuss pricing and portrait sizes. Our studio creates fine art wall portraits and therefore does not offer anything in the form of a digital photo.
The gift card cannot be used for business branding images. Cannot be combined with other offers. Is non-transferable and can only be used by the original auction bidder. One per family, per calendar year.
After one year, the gift card value is equal to $99, redeemable as in studio credit at that time.
Celebrate in style, minus the hangover! Enjoy a refreshing assortment of premium non-alcoholic drinks from Besoberish. Cheers to wellness and good vibes!
Tuscany Getaway for 2 is for a 6 night stay in one of our 1-bedroom / 1-bathroom apartments in Cortona, Tuscany. This package is limited to a maximum of two (2) guests.
Summary of Included Services:
● 6 night stay in a one-bedroom apartment for 2 in Cortona (Tuscany), the charming hilltop town of Under the Tuscan Sun
● Welcome cocktail in the coolest wine bar in town, on the main square of Cortona
● 4-course gourmet tasting menu paired with 4 different wines at Il Tocco Restaurant in Cortona
● Final cleaning and utilities
● Concierge service to add extra activities during the stay
Score big with this exclusive, certified autograph photo from Atlanta Falcons star David Onyemata. A must-have for any fan ready to showcase their team pride in style! Let's Go DIRTY BIRDS!!
Find your flow and reconnect with yourself. Join Mandy Collens, a certified Pilates instructor, for three 1:1 private virtual 55-minute sessions. This package includes all the essentials for an energizing and restorative wellness routine.
Live 1-hour Zoom online bodyweight training group fitness classes! You can control your journey in the comfort of your home with guided fitness session with Stacy Yip, NASM and WITS Certified Personal Trainer.
Do your makeup brushes need an update? With this assortment of brushes, including those from MAC and Bobbi Brown, we're sure you'll find exactly what you need in this collection.
