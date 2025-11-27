BeastRob GivingTuesday Silent Auction

Hosted by
A wild day awaits! Enjoy a fun-filled family adventure at Zoo Atlanta for four, then refuel with a delicious meal for four at Taziki’s. Perfect for creating new memories together.
Breathe in the beauty of nature at the Atlanta Botanical Garden with four passes and a meal for four at Taziki’s. A serene day of blooms, bites, and bonding!
Celebrate in style, minus the hangover! Enjoy a refreshing assortment of premium non-alcoholic drinks from Besoberish. Cheers to wellness and good vibes!
Find your flow and reconnect with yourself. Join Mandy Collens, a certified Pilates instructor, for three 1:1 private virtual 55-minute sessions. This package includes all the essentials for an energizing and restorative wellness routine.
Score big with this exclusive, certified autograph photo from Atlanta Falcons star David Onyemata. A must-have for any fan ready to showcase their team pride in style! Let's Go DIRTY BIRDS!!
Tuscany Getaway for 2 is for a 6 night stay in one of our 1-bedroom / 1-bathroom apartments in Cortona, Tuscany. This package is limited to a maximum of two (2) guests.
Summary of Included Services:
● 6 night stay in a one-bedroom apartment for 2 in Cortona (Tuscany), the charming hilltop town of Under the Tuscan Sun
● Welcome cocktail in the coolest wine bar in town, on the main square of Cortona
● 4-course gourmet tasting menu paired with 4 different wines at Il Tocco Restaurant in Cortona
● Final cleaning and utilities
● Concierge service to add extra activities during the stay
Live 1-hour Zoom online bodyweight training group fitness classes! You can control your journey in the comfort of your home with guided fitness session with Stacy Yip, NASM and WITS Certified Personal Trainer.
