BeastRob GivingTuesday Silent Auction

Tuscany Getaway for 2 is for a 6 night stay in one of our 1-bedroom / 1-bathroom apartments in Cortona, Tuscany. This package is limited to a maximum of two (2) guests.



Summary of Included Services:

● 6 night stay in a one-bedroom apartment for 2 in Cortona (Tuscany), the charming hilltop town of Under the Tuscan Sun

● Welcome cocktail in the coolest wine bar in town, on the main square of Cortona

● 4-course gourmet tasting menu paired with 4 different wines at Il Tocco Restaurant in Cortona

● Final cleaning and utilities

● Concierge service to add extra activities during the stay