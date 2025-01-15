BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS CONFERENCE & EXPO HAMPTON, VA 2026

This Sponsorship Level Includes the following advantages: Covers Continental Breakfast on Sat and Room donation. A Vending Table with two chairs for the Caregivers Conference Feature in Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2026 Resource Directory Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by: Charlene Sparks, Author. Recognition at Caregivers Banquet November 2025 You will be a Women with Vision Elite Covenant Partner Logo added to promo materials/website as desired In addition to supporting BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER EVENTS, you will be supporting and partnering with Women with Vision CAREGIVER ADVOCACY SERVICES/SISTERS CELL GROUPS (Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program) Lunch included for all Vendors & Volunteers Nutritious Snacks for all Participants