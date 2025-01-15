BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS CONFERENCE & EXPO HAMPTON, VA 2026

About this event
FREE TO THE COMMUNITY
FRIDAY, APRIL 17TH, 2026
125 W County St,
Hampton, VA 23663, USA
5:30 AM-7:30 PM
Light Refreshments
9:00 AM-3:00 PM
Lunch included
125 W County St,
Hampton, VA 23663, USA
$50.00/person until March 31st, 2026. $75.00 AFTER MARCH 31ST, 2026
Lunch included
VIP Vendor Supporter This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages: A Vending Table with two chairs for the Caregivers Conference Friday & Saturday, Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by: Charlene Sparks, Author. Recognition at Caregivers Banquet, November 2026
LUNCH FOR 2 at SATURDAY CONFERENCE
This Sponsorship Level Includes the following advantages: Covers Continental Breakfast on Sat and Room donation. A Vending Table with two chairs for the Caregivers Conference Feature in Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2026 Resource Directory Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by: Charlene Sparks, Author. Recognition at Caregivers Banquet November 2025 You will be a Women with Vision Elite Covenant Partner Logo added to promo materials/website as desired In addition to supporting BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER EVENTS, you will be supporting and partnering with Women with Vision CAREGIVER ADVOCACY SERVICES/SISTERS CELL GROUPS (Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program) Lunch included for all Vendors & Volunteers Nutritious Snacks for all Participants
BRONZE SUPPORTER $500.00
This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages:
Table top acknowledgement at conference and logo on marketing flyers
A Free e-book: “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by Charlene Sparks
Recognition at Caregivers Banquet November 2026
You will be supporting Women with Vision SISTERS CELL GROUPS
(Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program)
LUNCH INCLUDED SATURDAY
SILVER SUPPORTER $1,000
This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages:
All items in The BRONZE supporter package PLUS
A Vending Table with 2 chairs for the Caregivers Conference
Acknowledgement at promotional events
Feature in Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2026 Resource Directory
If your business prefer to send a check or provide a ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.
GOLD SUPPORTER
This Sponsorship level includes the following advantages:
All items in The SILVER supporter package PLUS
Acknowledgement in marketing press releases
The ability to add materials & gifts to the Swag Bag
(T-shirt, Journal, Pen, Bag, Mug, Cupholder, etc.)
If your business prefer to send a check or provide a ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.
PLATINUM SUPPORTER (VIP) $3,000
This Sponsorship Level Includes the following advantages:
ALL items in The GOLD package PLUS:
A Full-page Ad feature in our Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025-2026 Resource Directory
Up to 5-minute video to be played during the conference or LIVE 15-minute presentation by your representative.
If your business prefer to send a check or provide a ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.
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