Beat Hunger Bash Shop 2026

Wine Pull SINGLE Ticket item
Wine Pull SINGLE Ticket
$20

Time: 6:30 pm-10:00 pm or until all corks are sold

Buy a ticket to pull ONE cork to win a bottle of wine valued from $15 to $100.

Wine Pull TWO tickets item
Wine Pull TWO tickets
$35

Time: 6:30 pm-10:00 pm or until all corks are sold

Buy a ticket to pull TWO corks to win a bottle of wine valued from $15 to $100.

Casino Games Chips Voucher item
Casino Games Chips Voucher
$20

Voucher for $1000 in casino chips

Raffle Prize Ticket item
Raffle Prize Ticket
$10

Buy a ticket(s) for the chance to win amazing raffle prizes.

Battle Golf Ticket item
Battle Golf Ticket
$10

Play for the possibility of winning amazing golf prizes.

Minnow Racing Ticket item
Minnow Racing Ticket
$10

For a chance to win amazing prizes.

Feed Family of 4 for a Week item
Feed Family of 4 for a Week
$35

Your donation can feed a family of 4 for a week. With the buying power of the Food Shelf, a donation of $35 can feed a family that would normally cost $315.

Feed a Family of 4 for a Month item
Feed a Family of 4 for a Month
$140

Your donation can feed a family of 4 for a month. With the buying power of the Food Shelf, a donation of $140 can feed a family that would normally cost $1260.

