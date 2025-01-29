BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER CONFERENCE TOUR 2025 BALTIMORE, MD

PLATINUM SUPPORTER (VIP) $3,000 (2) This Sponsorship Level Includes the following advantages: ALL items in The GOLD package PLUS: A Full-page Ad feature in our Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025-2026 Resource Directory Up to 5-minute video to be played during the conference or LIVE 15-minute presentation by your representative. If your business prefer to send a check or provide a ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.

