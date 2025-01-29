BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER CONFERENCE TOUR 2025 BALTIMORE, MD

Baltimore

MD, USA

General Fee
$95
General Fee $95.00 Continental Breakfast & Lunch included, Location: Hilton Garden Inn-Owings Mills 4770 Owings Mills Blvd, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Vendor Supporter
$200
VIP Vendor Supporter This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages: A Vending Table with two chairs for the Caregivers Conference Friday & Saturday Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by: Charlene Sparks, Author. Recognition at Caregivers Banquet November 2025 LUNCH FOR 2 INCLUDED(FRIDAY/ SATURDAY CONFERENCE)
BRONZE SUPPORTER $500.00 (2)
$500
BRONZE SUPPORTER $500.00 (2) This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages: Table top acknowledgement at conference and logo on marketing flyers A Free e-book: “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by Charlene Sparks Recognition at Caregivers Banquet November 2025 You will be supporting Women with Vision SISTERS CELL GROUPS (Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program) LUNCH INCLUDED (FRIDAY & SATURDAY)
SILVER SUPPORTER $1,000 (2)
$1,000
SILVER SUPPORTER $1,000 (2) This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages: All items in The BRONZE supporter package PLUS A Vending Table with 2 chairs for the Caregivers Conference Acknowledgement at promotional events Feature in Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025 Resource Directory Employee Seniorcare Workshop from Brunson Healthcare Consultants Group If your business prefer to send a check or provide a ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.
GOLD SUPPORTER $2,000 (2)
$2,000
GOLD SUPPORTER $2,000 (2) This Sponsorship level includes the following advantages: All items in The SILVER supporter package PLUS Acknowledgement in marketing press releases The ability to add materials & gifts to the Swag Bag (T-shirt, Journal, Pen, Bag, Mug, Cupholder, etc.) If your business prefer to send a check or provide a ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.
PLATINUM SUPPORTER (VIP) $3,000 (2)
$3,000
PLATINUM SUPPORTER (VIP) $3,000 (2) This Sponsorship Level Includes the following advantages: ALL items in The GOLD package PLUS: A Full-page Ad feature in our Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025-2026 Resource Directory Up to 5-minute video to be played during the conference or LIVE 15-minute presentation by your representative. If your business prefer to send a check or provide a ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.
