BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER CONFERENCE TOUR 2025 BALTIMORE, MD

VIP Vendor Supporter
This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages:
A Vending Table with two chairs for the Caregivers Conference Friday & Saturday
Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by: Charlene Sparks, Author.
Recognition at Caregivers Banquet November 2025
LUNCH FOR 2 INCLUDED(FRIDAY/ SATURDAY CONFERENCE)
BRONZE SUPPORTER $500.00 (2)
$500
BRONZE SUPPORTER $500.00 (2)
This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages:
Table top acknowledgement at conference and logo on marketing flyers
A Free e-book: “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by Charlene Sparks
Recognition at Caregivers Banquet November 2025
You will be supporting Women with Vision SISTERS CELL GROUPS
(Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program)
LUNCH INCLUDED (FRIDAY & SATURDAY)
SILVER SUPPORTER $1,000 (2)
$1,000
SILVER SUPPORTER $1,000 (2)
This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages:
All items in The BRONZE supporter package PLUS
A Vending Table with 2 chairs for the Caregivers Conference
Acknowledgement at promotional events
Feature in Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025 Resource Directory
Employee Seniorcare Workshop from Brunson Healthcare Consultants Group
If your business prefer to send a check or provide a ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.
GOLD SUPPORTER $2,000 (2)
$2,000
GOLD SUPPORTER $2,000 (2)
This Sponsorship level includes the following advantages:
All items in The SILVER supporter package PLUS
Acknowledgement in marketing press releases
The ability to add materials & gifts to the Swag Bag
(T-shirt, Journal, Pen, Bag, Mug, Cupholder, etc.)
If your business prefer to send a check or provide a ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.
PLATINUM SUPPORTER (VIP) $3,000 (2)
$3,000
PLATINUM SUPPORTER (VIP) $3,000 (2)
This Sponsorship Level Includes the following advantages:
ALL items in The GOLD package PLUS:
A Full-page Ad feature in our Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025-2026 Resource Directory
Up to 5-minute video to be played during the conference or LIVE 15-minute presentation by your representative.
If your business prefer to send a check or provide a ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.
