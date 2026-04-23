BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS CONFERENCE & TOUR 2026 BALTIMORE, MD

VIP Vendor Supporter

This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages:

A Vending Table with two chairs for the Caregivers EXPO & Conference on Friday & Saturday. (2 Tickets included)

Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by: Charlene Sparks, Author.

Recognition at Caregivers Banquet November 2026

LUNCH FOR 2 INCLUDED(FRIDAY EXPO/ SATURDAY CONFERENCE)