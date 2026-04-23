Women With Vision Inc

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Women With Vision Inc

About this event

BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS CONFERENCE & TOUR 2026 BALTIMORE, MD

5625 O'Donnell St

Baltimore, MD 21224, USA

CAREGIVERS RESOURCE FAIR 2026
Free

NETWORKING & CAREGIVERS EXPO
Location: 5625 O'Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224, USA

BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS EXPO & CONFERENCE
$75

Includes Continental Breakfast & Lunch on Saturday, July 11th, 2026

Location: 5625 O'Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224, USA

Vendor Supporter
$125

VIP Vendor Supporter
This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages:
A Vending Table with two chairs for the Caregivers EXPO & Conference on Friday & Saturday. (2 Tickets included)
Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by: Charlene Sparks, Author.
Recognition at Caregivers Banquet November 2026
LUNCH FOR 2 INCLUDED(FRIDAY EXPO/ SATURDAY CONFERENCE)

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