Women With Vision Inc

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Women With Vision Inc

About this event

BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS EXPO & CONFERENCE TOUR CHARLOTTE 2026

8925 Red Oak Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28217, USA

VIP Silver Vendor Supporter
$100


This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages:



Table top acknowledgement at conference and logo on marketing flyers.


A Vending Table with two chairs on Saturday, April 4th, 2026

for the Caregivers EXPO.


Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by Charlene Sparks, Author.


Recognition at Caregivers Banquet, November 2026.


Lunch for 2 included

🛡 VIP GOLD SPONSOR
$250

This Supporter Level includes the following advantages:


Table top acknowledgement at conference and logo on marketing flyers


A Free e-book: “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by Charlene Sparks


Recognition at Caregivers Banquet, November 2026


You will be supporting Women with Vision SISTERS CELL GROUPS
(Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program)
LUNCH for 2 INCLUDED

VIP PEARL VENDOR SPONSOR
$500

This Supporter Level includes the following advantages:


All items in The GOLD supporter package PLUS


A Vending Table with 2 chairs for the Caregivers Conference


Acknowledgement at ALL promotional events

Feature in Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025 Resource Directory

If your business prefers to send a check or provide an ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.

VIP EMERALD VENDOR SPONSOR
$750

This Sponsorship level includes the following advantages:


All items in The PEARL supporter package PLUS


Acknowledgement in marketing press releases


The ability to add materials & gifts to the Swag Bag
(T-shirt, Journal, Pen, Bag, Mug, Cupholder, etc.)

If your business prefer to send a check or provide a ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details

VIP DIAMOND VENDOR SPONSOR
$1,000

This Sponsorship level includes the following advantages:


All items in The EMERALD supporter package PLUS


Acknowledgement in marketing press releases


The ability to add materials & gifts to the Swag Bag
(T-shirt, Journal, Pen, Bag, Mug, Cupholder, etc.)

If your business prefers to send a check or provide an ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!