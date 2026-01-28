BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS EXPO & CONFERENCE TOUR CHARLOTTE 2026

About this event
This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages:
Table top acknowledgement at conference and logo on marketing flyers.
A Vending Table with two chairs on Saturday, April 4th, 2026
for the Caregivers EXPO.
Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by Charlene Sparks, Author.
Recognition at Caregivers Banquet, November 2026.
Lunch for 2 included
This Supporter Level includes the following advantages:
Table top acknowledgement at conference and logo on marketing flyers
A Free e-book: “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by Charlene Sparks
Recognition at Caregivers Banquet, November 2026
You will be supporting Women with Vision SISTERS CELL GROUPS
(Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program)
LUNCH for 2 INCLUDED
This Supporter Level includes the following advantages:
All items in The GOLD supporter package PLUS
A Vending Table with 2 chairs for the Caregivers Conference
Acknowledgement at ALL promotional events
Feature in Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025 Resource Directory
If your business prefers to send a check or provide an ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.
This Sponsorship level includes the following advantages:
All items in The PEARL supporter package PLUS
Acknowledgement in marketing press releases
The ability to add materials & gifts to the Swag Bag
(T-shirt, Journal, Pen, Bag, Mug, Cupholder, etc.)
If your business prefer to send a check or provide a ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details
This Sponsorship level includes the following advantages:
All items in The EMERALD supporter package PLUS
Acknowledgement in marketing press releases
The ability to add materials & gifts to the Swag Bag
(T-shirt, Journal, Pen, Bag, Mug, Cupholder, etc.)
If your business prefers to send a check or provide an ACH Bank transfer, call 336-501-5417 for more details.
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